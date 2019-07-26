Though Grace Mulloy is nearly 96 years old, she's not showing any signs of slowing down.
The Orcutt resident is headed to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the United States Bowling Congress Senior Championships.
There, she will be bowling in the masters division next month. It's quite likely Mulloy will be one of the oldest competitors in her division, which is for bowlers aged 75-years-and-up.
Making things more challenging for Mulloy, who grew up in South Dakota and came to the Santa Maria Valley in 1990, is the fact that she battles macular degeneration, meaning she can't see the pins at the end of the lane.
But Mulloy takes this game seriously. She's been bowling for decades.
"I started in 1955," she said during a recent visit to Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria. "I only stopped when my kids were little. We did 4-H and Girl Scouts and ball-games.
"I enjoy the sport, but I also enjoy the people. It's good camaraderie with people."
Mulloy practices and bowls as much as she can, mainly at Rancho Bowl. There, she's in two weekly leagues on Tuesdays and Thursdays. She also bowls at tournaments and competitions all over the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara. Her first bowling alley on the Central Coast was at the Oak Knoll Lanes in Orcutt, where the Albertson's grocery store now stands. (She still refuses to step foot in the store that replaced her favorite bowling lanes).
While she's not bowling, Mulloy stays active in other ways.
She walks several times a week down to the Orcutt post office, a 1 1/2-mile trek round trip from her Orcutt home. She also bakes, much to the delight of all those she meets along the way.
What's her secret to remaining youthful and active?
"I've always said, 'If you don't use it, you lose it," Mulloy quipped.
Though Mulloy bowls for fun, she's serious on the lanes. Her career best is the 254 game she rolled several years ago. She also has a few 600 series.
"I got my 254 in the 90s," Mulloy said.
In Cincinnati, Mulloy will have a practice round on Aug. 6, then have a three-game series on Wednesday, Aug. 7, before wrapping up the round with another three-game series on Thursday, Aug. 8. The final round will be held on Friday, Aug. 9.
"I'm excited, but it will be a lot of bowling," she said.
The senior championships is expected to have 400 bowlers across all divisions. Those bowlers will compete for an estimated $40,000 in prize money.
Again, Mulloy's division includes bowlers likely 20 years younger than her.
"You just have to focus on your mind. You're here to do the best you can," Mulloy said. "Sometimes my best is good, sometimes it isn't."
Liz Howell, Grace's daughter, has seen her mother's competitive nature first-hand.
"She's very competitive," Howell said. The whole family is making the trip to Ohio for Grace's tournament.
"This is going to be a family affair," Howell said. "Her daughter from San Diego is going. My husband and I are driving to Los Angeles and flying out with mom. Then her two granddaughters and two great-granddaughters are flying out from the Bay Area.
"We're all going to be watching her because this might be her last big tournament."
With the development of her macular degeneration, Mulloy lost her ability to drive and she also can't read. But the bowling remained.
"My husband asked, 'What are you going to do about your bowling?" Mulloy said of her diagnosis. "I said, 'You're taking me! I'm not quitting.' I have very good friends that live nearby and they pick me up and bring to me bowling. They're also kind enough to where if I don't get a strike they tell me which ones are left. So, I adjust my body and try to pick up those pins."
Mulloy gets books on braille or tape to continue soaking up literature.
"She does her daily walks, lives by herself and does all her baking and cooking," her daughter said.
"Cookies are my specialty," Mulloy added. "My postmen are really kind to me and so helpful. So I bring them cookies whenever I bake them. Whenever anybody else comes and helps me, I give them cookies."
What's Grace's favorite item to bake? She says her sugar cookies get the best reviews.