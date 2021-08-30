The Santa Ynez girls golf team edged St. Joseph 274-286 Monday afternoon at The Alisal.
Senior Emily Ruiz was the medalist with a score of 48 to lead the Pirates to the non-league win.
Mackenzie Phelan (51), Alison Swanitz (57), Sierra Freedman (58) and Addison West (60) were the other scoring golfers for the Pirates.
St. Joseph was led by Kaitlyn Nunez, who shot a 49. Macie Taylor (51),
Danielle Morroquin (61), Emily Ramirez (63) and AnnaLyce Chavez (63) were the other scoring golfers for the Knights.
Dos Pueblos 257, Righetti 261
Grace Minetti had a stellar day on the course with a score of 44 on the par-35 nine at Rancho Maria, though Dos Pueblos did enough to earn the win in the team scoring.
Minetti was the medalist. Jacquelyn Reynoso shot 47 for the Warriors while Kira Kase carded a 50 and Zetta Bo Espinola finished with a score of 59. Cortlynn Sousa shot 61.
Sagarika Manian shot 46 to lead the Chargers, while Chelsi Ramirez carded a 47.