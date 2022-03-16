Pioneer Valley wrestling coach RD Noel gives wrestler Lourdes Bautista one of the program's awards given to four-year wrestlers during Tuesday night's end-of-year banquet. The Panthers honored a team that won three major titles this past season; a Central Coast Athletic Association championship, a CIF Area 1 title and the CIF Central Section Masters crown.
Pioneer Valley wrestling coach RD Noel recognizes Jazmin Ramirez as one of the recipients of a 'Perseverance Award' to recognize her four years of work in the program during Tuesday night's end-of-year banquet.
Pioneer Valley wrestlers, from left, Lourdes Bautista, Keira Nartatez and Abigail Ayuso are recognized as the state qualifiers during Tuesday night's end-of-year banquet.
Pioneer Valley's Abigail Ayuso and Joana Chavez are recognized during Tuesday night's end-of-year banquet.
Pioneer Valley's Gabriela Martinez is recognized during Tuesday night's end-of-year banquet.
Pioneer Valley High School may have the most decorated girls wrestling program in the area.
That program had, perhaps, its best season ever this year. So the Panthers took some time Tuesday night to look back on the historic campaign.
Pioneer Valley's girls won the Central Coast Athletic Association title, out-scoring all the other schools in the league. They then won the CIF Central Section Area 1 championship before taking the CIF Central Section Masters title, out-scoring all other programs in the Central Section.
To honor that season, the Panthers held their annual end-of-year banquet Tuesday night in the cafeteria at Pioneer Valley.
Head coach RD Noel recognized his group of varsity wrestlers and handed out some individual awards for a group that made school history with the first CIF-CS Masters title.
Panthers Lourdes Bautista, Keira Nartatez and Abigail Ayuso were recognized for qualifying for the state tournament this past season. Bautista was named the program's Most Improved Wrestler and Nartatez was named the Outstanding Wrestlers. Ayuso was named the program's Most Valuable Wrestler.
Nartatez won the program's first CIF title since Courteney Tompkins won a state championship in 2014.
"Anyone who wrestles in this program knows they've got a fight on their hands when facing Keira," Noel said. "We are just blessed to have her on the team."
"Our FAITH spells out Family, Academics, Industriousness, Truthfulness and Hope," Noel said. "Those are the words that we really stand by. When you receive this award, you may not be an MVP wrestler or a state qualifier, but it means you represent everything we teach in this program. That's dedication, hard work and leading by example. You have to be there for your teammates when they need you the most."
Four Perseverance Awards were handed out to athletes who spent all four of their high school years wrestling in the program, going to Ayuso, Bautista, Joana Chavez and Jazmin Ramirez.
The Panthers crowned seven league champions out of the 14 available spots at the league finals and three additional wrestlers reached the league finals.
"Out of the 14 league finals, 10 of them were represented with wrestlers from Pioneer Valley," Noel said.
Ayuso was the program's lone CIF Central Section Area individual champion and Nartatez won the program's only CIF-CS Masters title.
