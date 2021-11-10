The Righetti girls water polo team edged Reedley on the road Wednesday night to advance to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game.
The Warriors beat the Pirates 10-9 in a road upset. Righetti was seeded third and Reedley was the No. 2 seed.
Thanks to another upset, with No. 4 Morro Bay beating No. 1 Tulare Western, Righetti will host the CIF title game as the higher seed.
The game will be played Saturday at Righetti High School. The time was to be determined.
Kayli Hernandez had four goals and Ella Green added three to lead the Warriors. Jenna Salazar had two and Bella Almaguer scored once.
Madisyn Cutliff had nine saves in goal for Righetti.
Righetti finished second in the Mountain League behind champion Arroyo Grande at 7-3. The Warriors are 14-8 overall.
In Division 1, Arroyo Grande, the No. 3 seed, lost at No. 2 Clovis 11-10. No. 1 seed Clovis West will host Clovis in the Division 1 title game after beating No. 4 Bakersfield Garces 14-7 in the semifinals.