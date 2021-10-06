Righetti's girls water polo team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 9-7 win over Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Jenna Salazar scored four times for Righetti as Madisyn Cutliff made 12 saves.
Ella Green added two goals as Kayli Hernandez, Bella Almaguer and Ellie Ryan each scored once for the Warriors.
Righetti now turns its attention to the Arroyo Grande Tournament that runs from Thursday through Saturday.
Boys water polo
St. Joseph 16, Santa Maria 5
St. Joseph ran out to a 7-1 halftime lead and cruised to a victory over the Saints.
Junior Chase Johnson and freshman Max Tuggle led the Knights with five goals each. Junior Mason Armstrong and Sophomore Sebastian Altheide each contributed two goals and sophomore Braden Rappozo and freshman Cooper Smith each popped in one.
Miguel Perez and Sam Avila led the Saints with two goals each and Santiago Mendez added one.
St. Joseph's record for the season sits at 4-5.
Dos Pueblos 8, Santa Ynez 6
Hale Durbiano spent the first three quarters in goal and had 10 saves including a blocked penalty shot.
In the fourth quarter, Durbiano played in the field and had two goals and an earned exclusion.
Joel Pakulski, Addison Hawkins, Landon Lassahn and Gunnar Johnson had a goal each. The Pirates are now 0-3 in Channel League play and 10-10 overall. They play again on Friday vs. Malibu at Ventura High at 2 p.m.
Girls golf
Paso Robles 257, St. Joseph 265
The Bearcats edged the Knights on Wednesday, dropping St. Joseph to 5-3 in league play.
St. Joseph, playing with standout junior Annie Heyble, were led by Bella Aldridge's score of 43. Macie Taylor shot 45 and Kaitlyn Nunez followed with a 50.
Annaliyce Chavez shot 61 and Emily Ramirez carded a 66.
Malia Gaviola shot 43 for the Bearcats and Ceci Martinez finished with a 44.
Orcutt Academy 242, Mission Prep 264 (Monday)
The Spartans moved to 7-0 in league play with a win at Rancho Maria.
Melissa Burns was the medalist with a score of 45 for the Spartans. Kariss Whitford shot 46 for Orcutt Academy. Vivian Meyer shot a 49.
Hsuan Wu led the Royals with a 47 and Margaret Heffernan shot 48 for Mission Prep.