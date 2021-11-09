Righetti's Ella Green drives against the defense during a Mountain League game against Paso Robles in October. Green scored four goals to power the Warriors past Bakersfield Liberty in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs on Saturday.
Righetti's girls water polo team is set to play at Reedley in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Righetti is seeded third. Reedley is the second seed.
The Warriors beat Bakersfield Liberty, the No. 6 seed, 18-5 in the first round on Saturday to advance. Reedley beat No. 7 Paso Robles 10-7 in its first round game.
In the first playoff win for the Warriors, Ella Green led Righetti with four goals as Kaylie Hernandez, Bella Almaguer, Jade Mayorga and Emily Arellano each scored two goals. Jenna Salazar, Zoe McGehee, Amaya LeMaire, Hannah Moon and Emilee Shuffield each scored once.
Madisyn Cutliff and Gianna Tell split time in the cage and each made three saves.
The winner of the Righetti-Reedley semifinal will play the winner of the Tulare Western-Morro Bay semifinal in the title game on Saturday. Righetti would host Morro Bay, which is the fourth seed. Righetti would travel to play at Tulare Western, the top seed, if those two schools both reach the final.
No. 3 Arroyo Grande will play at No. 2 Clovis in a Division 1 semifinal on Wednesday. No. 1 Clovis West hosts No. 4 Bakersfield Garces in the other Division 1 semifinal.