The Nipomo defense clamped down on Atascadero two-meter player Ev Rinkelbarger in the second half By then, it was too late.
Rinkelbarger scored all of her goals in the first half. That output exceeded the Titans’ total output by one, and the Greyhounds took an 8-3 non-league win at Nipomo Wednesday.
Nipomo plays in the Ocean League. Atascadero is in the bigger Mountain League.
The halftime score was 6-2. There was one goal the entire fourth quarter. Atascadero’s Mina Nogi scored it.
Later, Nogi, who helped the ‘Hounds defense shut down the Titans offense, was hit square on the forehead by a Titans pass from about two feet away. She appeared OK afterward.
“I thought our girls had some good opportunities on offense," Nipomo coach Kurt Lindgren said afterward.
“We couldn’t execute.”
Rinkelbarger was the best player in the pool in the first half. Besides the four goals she kept shutting off anything the Titans tried on offense in the two meters area.
The Titans were briefly within a goal when Meghan Abbott scored with 54 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 2-1.
Sierra Nunes countered 23 seconds later and, with the Nipomo offense unable to do much, the outcome was pretty much decided.
The Greyhounds led 6-1 late in the second quarter. With the shot clock winding down and Lindgren imploring someone, anyone, on his team to shoot, Monique Camacho obliged.
Her medium-range shot went in with 41 seconds left for the last goal of the half. Rebecca Abbott scored the Nipomo second-half goal.
“Their defense, especially around the two-meter area, was tenacious,” Lindgren acknowledged.
Atascadero has continued its recent upswing. The Greyhounds are 5-2.
“Hats off to them and their coaching staff,” said Lindgren.
“I’ve enjoyed watching them play and improve, especially with that pool they play in.”
Lindgren said the Atascadero pool is, well, not very good.
Nipomo has played just one Ocean League game, against Pioneer Valley, and the Titans won that one.
Morro Bay, which won the Ocean League last year, was moved up to the Mountain League.
Nipomo will host San Luis at 5 p.m. Tuesday in an Ocean League game.
Righetti 16, Paso Robles 9
The Warriors cruised past the Bearcats on Wednesday.
At halftime, Righetti led 11-4 and was up 15-5 after three quarters in a key Mountain League matchup.
Quinn McGinty had a big game on offense for Righetti, popping in a game-high seven goals in the win.
Teammate Sidney Alter helped out with four goals while Ella Green added two and Emily Lopez, Elli Ryan and Bella Almaguer each scored once.
Righetti goal keeper Ella Hood had a big day in the cage, stopping 17 shots in the Warriors' win.
Girls volleyball
Orcutt Academy 3, Lompoc 1
The Spartans saw the Braves take the first set in this cross-section match at Lompoc then rallied for the win.
Set scores were 16-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21.
Gabby Sanchez racked up nine aces, 11 assists and 11 digs for Orcutt. Grace Lamica had seven kills and 19 digs and Mariah Lopez amassed eight kills and three blocks.