Cabrillo girls tennis

The Cabrillo girls tennis team defeated Righetti 11-7 on Tuesday, improving their season record to 2-0. 

The Cabrillo girls tennis team beat Righetti 11-7 at home in a non-league match Tuesday.

The Conqs jumped out to a 5-1 lead as Kayla Kling won all three of her singles matches with 6-0 scores. The teams played in a CIF Southern Section format with nine singles matches and nine doubles matches. Cabrillo is a Channel League team in the Southern Section. Righetti, a member of the Mountain League, is in the Central Section.

Cabrillo's doubles teams of Rachel Carlos and Madison Sikes and Tori Gordon and Madelyn Barry won all three of their sets. 

Randy Hohimer, the first-year head coach of the Conquistadores, was excited to see the progress of Erin Marrs and Mia Crisione, a doubles tandem who won their first varsity match. 

Boys water polo

Cabrillo 16, St. Joseph 4

Cabrillo scored a non-league win over St. Joseph in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

No other details were available at press time.

