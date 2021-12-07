Righetti won the Lemoore Tournament by going undefeated with four wins and four shutouts.
The Warriors beat Orosi 4-0, Tulare Mission Oak 1-0, Visalia Mt. Whitney 2-0 and Nipomo 1-0.
Righetti sophomore Bianca Flores had five goals in five games last week, including two goals against Pioneer Valley in last week's 5-0 win and three goals in the Lemoore Tournament with the game-winner in the finals against Nipomo.
Girls basketball
Titans start 5-1 on season
Nipomo beat Bakersfield Independence 70-29 on Saturday as Makennah Simonson had 23 points and Kacie Slover added 15.
In a 56-20 win over Shafter, Simonson had 12 points and Leah Miller added 10.
Cabrillo 28, Morro Bay 23
Cabrillo won Saturday on the final day of the San Luis Obispo Tournament by beating Morro Bay. Maiya McIntyre had 11 rebounds and Heather Zent had five blocks.
Boys soccer
Saints win Cats and Hounds
Santa Maria defeated Paso Robles 2-0 on Saturday to win the tournament hosted by Paso and Atascadero.
The Saints are 6-0-1 on the season. They had a 2-2 tie with San Marcos on Saturday and beat Righetti 2-1 at the tournament on Friday.
The Saints were set to play host to Bakersfield Golden Valley Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Conqs go 2-1 at tourney
Cabrillo had a solid showing at the tournament, going 2-1, beating East Bakersfield 5-2 on Friday and, on Saturday, they lost to Lemoore 2-0 and came back to beat Templeton 2-0
In a win over Bakersfield, senior Diego Cardenas scored twice and, junior Damian Jimenez had one goal and sophomore Missael Carbajal scored the game-winner.