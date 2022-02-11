The Santa Maria High girls soccer team has a lot of seniors.
The Saints, in fact, have 12.
They were all honored before Friday night's Ocean League game against Orcutt Academy Friday night at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
There were hugs, kisses and plenty of tears as the Saints' successful group of seniors bid farewell.
The game may be the final home contest for this Santa Maria team as the Saints will start the playoffs next week, as will Orcutt Academy and other CIF Central Section schools.
The Saints may earn the No. 1 seed in the Division 4 playoffs next week. The class of seniors honored Friday had a hand in the Saints winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 title last season, the first girls soccer CIF championship in school history.
The players honored before Friday's game were Helen Leon Velazquez, Mia Santana, Anahy Guerrero, Natalia Castro, Ruby Padron, Maggie Perez, Yvette Abundiz, Lizbeth Velazquez, Paola Diaz, Maria Reyes, Arely Duran and Amy Rodriguez.
That's not all. It was also a special night for the trio of ball shaggers that have been with the team for the past two seasons. Youngsters Ximena Diaz, Sofia Abundiz and Ruby Otero have been tracking down loose soccer balls for the past two years and wanted to make sure their hard work was noted as well.
It was an emotional night for the Santa Maria players, particularly senior defender Lizbeth Velazquez, who received a special voice message from a family member during the pre-game ceremony Friday. Other players fought through tears as they were escorted to the middle of the field by family members.
The Saints and Spartans entered Friday's game tied for third place in the Ocean League at 6-5. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first round of league play in a game that was won by Orcutt Academy via a penalty kick shootout.
Orcutt Academy seniors Vanessa Lopez, Bella Galvan, Siena Ascencio, Belinda Hernandez and Maya Rosas were acknowledged before the game as well Friday.
St. Joseph 3, Paso Robles 2
The Knights closed out their regular season with a solid win over Paso Robles at home on their Senior Night.
St. Joseph will also be preparing for the postseason this week.
Baseball
Righetti 10, Bakersfield 0
Righetti started its season with a road win at Bakersfield on Friday as senior Cooper Bagby went five innings and struck out nine to earn the win.
JJ Ughoc had a home run, Adrian Santini went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Brodie Miller and Ben Muñoz each went 2-for-3.
Girls basketball
St. Joseph 53, Nipomo 39
The Knights closed out a perfect Mountain League season with a convincing win over Nipomo on the Titans' Senior Night.
The Knights are set to play in the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed while Nipomo is hoping to land as the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 playoffs though the Titans could end up in the Open Division as well.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 102, Nipomo 53
The Knights closed out the Mountain League with a 12-0 record and will ready for Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the semifinals of the Open Division playoffs.
The Knights are 26-2 overall.
Luis Marin led St. Joseph with 30 points, Dre Roman had 17, Tounde Yessoufou added 12 and David Vidor and Elijah Allen each had 11.
Arroyo Grande 71, Atascadero 56
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season at 16-9 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain League. Arroyo Grande will ready to compete in the CIF-CS D2 playoffs.