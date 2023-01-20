Righetti kept pounding away deep in the Lompoc pitch at Righetti’s Warrior Stadium without success Friday night.
Finally, though, the Warriors broke through - and remained unbeaten in Mountain League play in the process.
Raquel Schmid tied the game at the 21:04 mark of the second half, Sylena Heredia took a perfect pass from Bianca Flores in the Lompoc penalty box and knocked in the go-ahead goal in the last two minutes, and the Righetti girls came away with a 2-1 win.
Amelia Hernandez put the Braves in front. The Lompoc attack beat the Righetti defense deep in Righetti’s end, and Hernandez drilled a shot into the net for the first score of the game.
All those missed Righetti opportunities “got a little frustrating, but I felt that we would finish the game strong,” said Flores.
The Warriors did, and they moved to 12-4, 6-0. Lompoc is 4-10, 2-4.
Righetti pushed hard on offense for the balance of the game, but America De La Cruz led a Lompoc defense that simply wouldn’t yield - until those two Righetti goals.
“We knew Lompoc had the best defense in league that we’d faced so far,” said Righetti coach Cesar De Alba. “When we beat them the first time, it was only 3-1,” the closest league game Righetti had played before Friday night.
Lompoc made a push after the Heredia goal, but a last-chance shot went wide right.
Righetti will host Templeton Saturday in a make-up game of a prior rainout. Lompoc will play at Pioneer Valley at at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
St. Joseph 3, Paso Robles 1
Marissa Jordan scored twice, Isabella Ruiz tallied once and the Knights (14-1-1, 5-1-1) finished the first half of their Mountain League campaign by winning their fifth straight, this time at St. Joseph’s Jay Will Stadium.
The Knights turned the tables on the Bearcats, who beat St. Joseph in a Mountain League opener.
Valley Christian Academy 101, Maricopa 23
Gavin Edick scored his 1,000th career point en route to scoring 36 on the night as the Lions (14-7, 8-0) overwhelmed the Indians in a Coast Valley League game on VCA’s Senior Night.
Sean Swain scored 25 points in three quarters for the Lions.
Valley Christian 47, Maricopa 8
Miley DeBernardi scored 13 points, Sami Walker put in nine, Liz Kerley had eight and Julz Evans added seven as the Lions (9-10, 6-2) eased past the Indians in a CVL game.
Santa Maria 68, Paso Robles 42
The Saints sank 12 3-pointers Friday to score a league win over Paso Robles.
Senior guard Jorge Adame had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, guard Jacob Cabrera provided a big spark with 10 points and five baords. John Lupercio chipped in nine points, hitting three 3-pointers and sophomore guard Fritz Columnas knocked in eight points with two 3-pointers. Santa Maria is now 12-9 overall on the season and 4-3 after the first half of Ocean League play.
