Orcutt Academy players race to celebrate with teammate Siena Ascencio during Tuesday's Ocean League girls soccer game at Orcutt Community Park. The Spartans beat Santa Maria 10-9 on Ascencio's penalty kick in a shootout after regulation ended in a 1-1 tie.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Lizbeth Velasquez heads in the Saints' lone goal during Tuesday's Ocean League girls soccer game at Orcutt Community Park.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Orcutt Academy players and coaches race to celebrate with Siena Asencio after she made the game-ending penalty kick during Tuesday's Ocean League girls soccer game at Orcutt Community Park.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Orcutt Academy's Siena Ascencio (14) is congratulated by teammate Sydney Madison after scoring during Tuesday's Ocean League girls soccer game at Orcutt Community Park.
Tuesday afternoon's Ocean League girls soccer match at Orcutt Community Park had a bit of everything.
After a scoreless first half, Orcutt Academy's Siena Ascencio put the Spartans up 1-0 with a goal. But Santa Maria's Lizbeth Velasquez answered and the game went to overtime, with neither team scoring in the extra periods.
Finally, after a 12-round penalty kick shootout, Orcutt Academy prevailed 10-9 to secure another league win.
Ascencio also provided the game-ending penalty kick in the shootout. When her shot got past the Santa Maria keeper, the Spartans rushed their to celebrate with their senior midfielder who had a memorable game.
Ascencio put the Spartans up 1-0 about 15 minutes into the second half when she pushed the ball up the field on the left wing. Nearing the touch line, Ascencio lofted a shot at a difficult angle toward the goal. The ball sailed through the air then gently hit the back of the net.
Seventeen minutes later, Santa Maria scored an equalizer. After earning a corner kick, Yvette Abundiz served a beautiful pass into the penalty area and Velasquez, a senior defender, headed it into the back of the net, past Orcutt goalkeeper Paige Robertson.
Velasquez is a senior sweeper that patrols the Saints' backline. When Santa Maria earned its corner, she was the last woman into the box, urged forward by coach Cristian Alvarez.
The Santa Maria midfield took a big blow when senior Daniela Mendoza went down with an apparent knee injury not long after Velasquez's goal. Mendoza, a key defender who can also facilitate the offense, wears two heavy knee braces after suffering previous knee injuries and when she went down Tuesday, cried out 'Not again' in agony. She was eventually carried off the pitch by Santa Maria's coaches and left the field on crutches.
Santa Maria didn't falter, though. The Saints continued to press the issue, mounting multiple scoring charges late in regulation and overtime. But they couldn't convert. The Saints were either offside on quick counters or couldn't find the finishing touch when bearing down on goal.
Vida Delgado had a strong scoring opportunity thwarted when she waited a second too long to get a shot off. Senior Paola Diaz put a strong shot on goal but it hit the right post. The Saints had another late chance but the shot sailed just wide of goal. Yvette Abundiz had another scoring opportunity when she was alone on the left wing, but her cross was intercepted by Robertson, the Orcutt Academy goalie who seemed to stop everything Tuesday.
Then came the shootout.
Each team made their first four tries before Robertson stopped a Santa Maria penalty to her right. But Orcutt Academy's Stephanie Garcia-Silva wasn't able to convert her try to keep the score level.
The shootout was tied at 7-7 when both teams missed again. Velasquez then made her shot to put the Saints up 8-7, but Orcutt Academy's Summer Alcantar answered to keep it going. Diaz then scored to put the Saints up 9-8 before Sydney Madison answered to make it 9-9. Abundiz's shot then sailed wide of goal and Ascencio scored on hers to end the game.
The win puts the Spartans at 9-4-1 on the season and 2-1 in Ocean League games. The Saints drop to 6-3-4 overall and 3-2 in league. The Spartans play at Mission Prep on Friday at 6 p.m. while the Saints are scheduled to play Pioneer Valley at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Santa Maria is the reigning CIF Central Section Division 5 champion, but the Saints have been hit hard by injuries, a trend that continued with Mendoza going down in the second half Tuesday.
The match featured one of the top goal scorers in the Central Section. Madison entered the game with 23 goals and seven assists on the year, but was held scoreless. Santa Maria's Velasquez had a stellar game, marking Madison and scoring the Saints' lone goal.
