Girls hoops: Spartans remain alone in first place as Warriors, Knights, Titans and Lions also win

At the 6:18 mark of the first quarter, Jenny Chabot made two free throws for Morro Bay for the first points of the game.
Most of the rest of game belonged to Orcutt Academy in general, and the Spartans' defense in particular.
Orcutt's defense made a mess of things for the Pirates' offense in the first half, and they were never really in it after the Spartans began the second quarter with a 6-2 lead. Orcutt led 27-9 at halftime and eased to a 51-32 win at its home gym at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night.
The Spartans (19-4, 7-0) opened up a two-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Pirates (11-11, 4-2) in the Ocean League standings. Orcutt won 55-50 when the teams played at Morro Bay Jan. 10.
Mariah Lopez, Orcutt's 6-foot-1 senior center, had a sprained ankle and did not play in that one. She was highly visible Tuesday night, scoring 11 points, having a big rebounding game and helping lead the Orcutt defense despite sitting much of the fourth quarter with foul trouble.
The Spartans kept getting into the Pirates' passing lanes in the first half, and Orcutt turned Morro Bay over 14 times then.
"In practice, we really focused on their patterns," said Lopez.
"They would go one way then swing the ball back the other, and when they did we were ready for it."
Besides Lopez, Giselle Calderon, point guard Vanessa Salazar and Devyn Kendrick were among the other defensive leaders for the Spartans.
Morro Bay's offense steadied some in the second half, but by then it was too late. The Pirates scored the first three points after intermission, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.
After a scoreless first quarter Calderon, Orcutt's standout sophomore shooting guard, scored 11 in the second quarter, exceeding Morro Bay's halftime total by two.
She put on a show in the second quarter, making a contested runner in the lane for one basket then drawing a foul on another runner and sinking the free throw for an old fashioned three-point play.
Lopez said she and her team knew the stakes of this one.
The flag at the Hancock baseball-softball complex was lowered at half staff and a pre-game moment of silence was held in honor of the nine victims who perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday.
"We put our heart and soul into this, and it showed on the court," she said.
Morro Bay made two baskets in the first half. The Pirates finished with 10.
Calderon wound up with a game high 18 points. Erynn Padhal finished with 10 for the Spartans. Cabot led the Pirates with eight points, and Kristal Yasay scored seven.
Orcutt will play a 6:30 p.m. Ocean League game at Atascadero Friday night.
Righetti 69, Mission Prep 61
The Royals (12-10, 2-8) solved the usually stingy Righetti defense, but the Warriors (20-2, 9-0) scored enough at Righetti's Warrior Gym to stay unbeaten in Mountain League play.
The Warriors out-scored the Royals 25-18 in the fourth quarter.
Malia Cabigon led balanced Righetti scoring with 17 points. Alex Paquet had 15, Madisyn Cutliff scored in 13 and Mishila Garcia had 10. Paityn Persson scored eight points.
Kyra Harris led the Royals with a game high 18 points. Tabitha Vander Horst had 11 and Lucy Marsalek put in 10.
St. Joseph 55, Atascadero 35
Freshman Jaylee Cantu notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Knights (10-15, 4-2) notched an Ocean League win over the Greyhounds at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
Alexis Bracket had 13 points for St. Joseph, and Gifti Tefera had 10.
Nipomo 68, San Luis Obispo 58
The Titans (17-5, 5-4) reversed things on the Tigers (15-9, 6-3) after the Tigers won at San Luis Obispo in the teams' game in the first round of Mountain League play.
Kat Anderson led the Titans with 22 points. Makennah Simonson dropped in 17. Leah Miller sank three 3s and finished with 11 points.
Nipomo snapped a two-game losing streak. With the Titans' win, Righetti clinched a tie for first place.
VCA 78, Cuyama Valley 46
Grace Cose and Lindsay Mikkelson outscored the Cuyama Valley Bears in the Valley Christian Academy Lions’ Coast Valley League victory at Cuyama Valley.
Cose scored 28 points and Mikkelson 27 in the Lions’ victory.
“All seven of our girls played and all seven scored,” said VCA head coach Randy Stanford.
Cose had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds on the night.
Jenna Mason also pulled down 10 rebounds as the Lions improved to 6-2 in the CVL, 10-6 overall.
VCA is home Friday night against Coast Union in a battle for second place.
Santa Barbara 69, Santa Ynez 51
The Santa Ynez girls had an excellent night shooting but fell to first place Santa Barbara in a Channel League girls basketball game at Santa Ynez High.
Malia Loos led Santa Ynez with 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers to give her 200 for her career.
Grace Padilla had a double-double with 14 points and 20 rebounds to go with four blocked shots, two steals and four assists.
Boys soccer
Santa Maria beats Arroyo Grande on PKs
The Saints kept in striking distance in the league standings with a wild, 15-round penalty kick win over Arroyo Grande Tuesday night.
The Saints are a game behind league-leading San Luis Obispo, which is unbeaten in Mountain League play.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 2, Righetti 1
Bella Aldridge, with an assist from Bella Cosma, scored the winning goal in the 70th minute, as the Knights (6-10-1, 1-7) rallied to upset their Foster road rival (6-9-2, 3-4) in a Mountain League game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Kayla Minetti opened the scoring in the 15th minute for Righetti, but the Knights tied it on a Kayla Lopez goal with an assist from Zorah Coulibaly in the 34th.
Santa Barbara 2, Santa Ynez 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates were shut out by the Santa Barbara Dons in a Channel League girls soccer match at Santa Ynez High.
Boys basketball
San Luis Obispo 51, St. Joseph 50
Washington baseball commit Emilio Corona banked in a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give the Tigers a 51-50 Mountain League win over the Knights (19-7, 4-3) at San Luis Obispo.
Carson Leedom led SLO with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Arroyo Grande 80, Mission Prep 56
Arroyo Grande senior Michael Atherton had his first career triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Gage Gomez finished with 31 points on 9 of 15 shooting as Eagles beat Mission Prep.
Arroyo Grande now 20-4 on season and 6-0 in Mountain League play.
VCA 51, Cuyama Valley 41
Trailing 41-40, the Valley Christian Academy Lions closed out their game with an 11-0 run to pick up a Coast Valley League victory at Cuyama Valley.
“We were able to hit a couple 3’s and closed it out from there,” said VCA head coach Christopher Maples.
Gavin Edick led the Lions with 16 points, one of three VCA players in double figures.
Jay Shin added 12 points and Sean Swain had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
VCA (8-7, 6-2 CVL) hosts Coast Union Friday in a battle for second place.
Girls Water Polo
San Marcos 9, Santa Ynez 3
The Santa Ynez Pirates dropped a Channel League decision to the visiting San Marcos Royals.
Ally Alderete, Taye Luke and Kylie Luke each scored a goal.
In goal, Peyton Pratt had eight blocks and three steals.
Boys Wrestling
The Santa Ynez boys had a solid day of wrestling on Saturday, Jan. 25, finishing in third place at the Thousand Oaks Thunderclap Varsity Tourney.
Jose Rodriguez and Armando Contreras won their divisions, Troy Mojonnier had a second place finish, Mason Hammill finished third, Leandro Contreras fourth, Joshua Eligino fifth and Anthony Escobar sixth.