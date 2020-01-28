Girls hoops: Spartans remain alone in first place as Warriors, Knights, Titans and Lions also win

At the 6:18 mark of the first quarter, Jenny Chabot made two free throws for Morro Bay for the first points of the game.

Most of the rest of game belonged to Orcutt Academy in general, and the Spartans' defense in particular.

Orcutt's defense made a mess of things for the Pirates' offense in the first half, and they were never really in it after the Spartans began the second quarter with a 6-2 lead. Orcutt led 27-9 at halftime and eased to a 51-32 win at its home gym at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night.

The Spartans (19-4, 7-0) opened up a two-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Pirates (11-11, 4-2) in the Ocean League standings. Orcutt won 55-50 when the teams played at Morro Bay Jan. 10.

Mariah Lopez, Orcutt's 6-foot-1 senior center, had a sprained ankle and did not play in that one. She was highly visible Tuesday night, scoring 11 points, having a big rebounding game and helping lead the Orcutt defense despite sitting much of the fourth quarter with foul trouble.

The Spartans kept getting into the Pirates' passing lanes in the first half, and Orcutt turned Morro Bay over 14 times then.

"In practice, we really focused on their patterns," said Lopez.