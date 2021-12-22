The Santa Maria girls basketball team beat Valley Christian 54-23 on Wednesday, improving its season record to 10-4.
Luz Olea had 13 points for the Saints and was named the tournament's MVP. Yvette Lopez and Yuridia Ramos were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Righetti girls basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season with a 73-40 win over Maranatha Christian at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions Wednesday.
Madisyn Cutliff and Eva Delgado each scored 18 points to lead the Warriors. Martha Durazo had 15 points.
Wednesday's victory was a bounceback win for the Warriors after they lost to Pacific Palisades 63-45 on Tuesday. Cutliff had 16 points and Durazo had 11 in that game.
Righetti will host Santa Maria on Dec. 28 before starting Mountain League play against St. Joseph on Jan. 4.
Sagemont (Fla.) 68, St. Joseph 57
The Knights dropped their second straight game at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic on Wednesday, falling to Sagemont.
St. Joseph (8-2) was led by freshman Tounde Yessoufou, who had another stellar game with 34 points.
With the win, Sagemont took third place in the tournament.
The Knights lost to Heritage Christian Tuesday in the semifinals, falling 54-52.
Yessoufou had 27 points in that loss. Luis Marin had 13.
Orcutt Academy 64, Valley Christian 53
The Spartans took third place in the tournament at VCA after losing to Dunn School Tuesday.
Santiago Predazzi was named to All-Tournament team for the Spartans. Predazzi had 17 points for the Spartans.
Gavin Edick had 17 points for the Lions in the loss. Jay Shin added 11 points and Seth Walker nine.
Righetti 1, Paso Robles 1, (Righetti 4-3 PKs)
Righetti beat Paso Robles 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout.
The match was tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute extra periods.
Righetti goal was scored by Bianca Flores and assisted by Savannah Kennedy.
Regina Reyes made game-winning PK save.
Photos: Saints roll past VCA at tourney
122121 SM VCA BBALL 01.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 02.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 03.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 04.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 05.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 06.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 07.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 08.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 09.JPG
Updated
122121 SM VCA BBALL 10.JPG
Updated
122121 SM CC GIRLS 01.JPG
Updated
122121 SM CC GIRLS 02.JPG
Updated
122121 SM CC GIRLS 03.JPG
Updated
122121 SM CC GIRLS 04.JPG
Updated