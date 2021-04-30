Orcutt Academy's girls basketball team overcame a 14-2 deficit at the end of the first quarter to beat Mission Prep 42-36 in a Mountain League game on Friday.
Orcutt Academy senior Erynn Padhal had a big game with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Giselle Calderon had another one of her all-around performances, recording 10 points, five assists and five steals. Devyn Kendrick added 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Sophomore Khaeli Robertson had 11 rebounds and five steals.
The Spartans are 5-1 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain League, proving they can compete in the area's toughest league, though there are bigger challenges ahead. The Spartans have two games against defending champ Righetti next week, on Thursday and Friday.
Righetti is 4-1 on the season after suffering its first loss Friday at Arroyo Grande. The Spartans close out the regular season against Arroyo Grande as it appears Righetti, Arroyo Grande, Orcutt Academy and Nipomo are the Mountain League's top teams.
Nipomo and Orcutt Academy split their two-game sets as did Arroyo Grande and Nipomo and Arroyo Grande and Righetti.
Nipomo 73, Santa Ynez 48
The Titans won a non-league game on Friday as junior Kacie Slover scored 30 points on the road.
The Titans are now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in league.
Honnalee Kennedy added 13 points for Nipomo. Kayden Sanders had 12 and Kat Anderson chipped in nine.
Nipomo has league series against San Luis Obispo, Righetti, St. Joseph and Mission Prep left on the schedule.
Santa Maria 47, Templeton 40
The Saints stayed unbeaten and moved their season record to 6-0 with a road win at Templeton.
Carlissa Solorio had another double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Saints.
Luz Olea added 11 points and and Iceis McNutt had 10 points and seven rebounds while coach Erik Ramos said she took four critical charges to help the Saints win.
Boys basketball
Nipomo 88, Templeton 75
Daren Sosa hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in the Titans' win over Templeton Friday night.
The Titans are 5-1 on the season and have a two-game set against San Luis Obispo on Thursday and Friday.