Girls golf
St. Joseph 224, Righetti 251
The Knights made it a sweep of the Warriors with a win at Rancho Maria on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Nuñez had another strong outing, earning co-medalist honors with Righetti's Jacquelyn Reynoso as each shot a score of 42.
Righetti's Grace Minetti was right behind Nuñez and Reynoso, shooting a 43.
St. Joseph's Bella Aldridge also shot a 43, while Annie Heybl and Macie Taylor each carded a 44. Danielle Marroquin shot 51 for the Knights.
The other scorers for the Warriors were Zetta Bo Espinola (52), Curtlynn Sousa (57) and Kira Kase (57).
Orcutt Academy 256, Pioneer Valley 281
The Spartans edged the Panthers at Black Lake as sophomore Kariss Whitford earned medalist honors with a score of 46.
Melissa Burns shot 48 for the Spartans and Luna Sahagun shot 50. Lauren McClung scored 54 and Vivian Meyer shot 58.
The Panthers were led by Marissa Dollinger's score of 50. Katrina Mata shot 53, Meghan Contreras scored 56, Mia Acosta shot 61 and Bella Zaragoza shot 61.
The Panthers are now 0-1 in league and play Morro Bay in league duals on Monday and Thursday.
Girls volleyball
San Marcos 3, Cabrillo 0
San Marcos won the Channel League opener over Cabrillo on Thursday, winning 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17.
Emma Fisoral had six kills and four aces for Cabrillo. Heather Zent added two kills and a pair of blocks as Maiya McIntyre chipped in with four kills and two aces. Lilly Klinedinst stood out as the Conqs' libero, per coach Tiffany Nicastro.
"This is the best game we've had so far and I'm so excited to see how the rest of our season goes," Nicastro said. "The girls have been putting in work at practices and have improved so much the past few weeks."
The Conqs are 4-2 and 0-1 in league and host Mission Prep in a non-league match on Monday.
Elks Soccer Shoot coming up
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will hold its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 North Bradley. Experience is not necessary and there is no cost to participate.
Registration and the shootout will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tie-breakers will be determined by 12:30 p.m. All youth under the age of 16 are eligible and encouraged to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. Age is calculated as of Jan. 1, 2021.
There will be separate contests for boys and girls in five different age groups; 7-and-under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 and 14-15 years.
The top three winners of each age division, boys and girls, will receive awards & a free Elks/Dare soccer ball.
For more information, or to volunteer, please contact Eddie Navarro, Elks Soccer Shoot Chairman, at 805-720-3581.