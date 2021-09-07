St. Joseph hosted Righetti at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday afternoon for a Mountain League girls golf match.
The hosts won.
St. Joseph edged Righetti by seven strokes, 251-258, in the first league match of the season. The Knights won the Ocean League title in the spring before going on to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.
Most of that team is back this year. The Knights were led by a pair of golfers that shot 45 in Kaitlyn Nuñez and Annie Heybl.
A Righetti golfer, though, took medalist honors as Grace Minetti shot 44 for the Warriors. She was the only golfer in the 40s for Righetti.
Also scoring for St. Joseph was Bella Aldridge (51), Macie Taylor (55) and Danielle Marroquin (55).
The other scoring golfers for Righetti were Jacquelyn Reynoso (50), Kira Kase (52), Zetta B. Espinola (55) and Curtlynn Sousa (57).
Righetti will have a chance to even the season series as the Warriors host St. Joseph on Thursday in another league dual.
Girls volleyball
Cabrillo 3, Righetti 1 (Monday)
The Conquistadores beat the Warriors 25-16, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-17 in a non-league match.
Emma Fistarol had seven aces and 12 kills for the Conqs and Heather Zen added seven kills, three aces and five blocks.
Maiya McIntyre added six kills.
"The girls fought hard for the win, they played their game and had great energy on and off the court," coach Tiffany Nicastro said.
The Conqs open Channel League play on Thursday with a home match against San Marcos. The Cabrillo JV and freshmen teams also scored wins over Righetti on Monday.