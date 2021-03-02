Righetti defeated Arroyo Grande in girls golf on Monday 256-274, giving the Warriors an impressive win over a program that has consistently dominated the Mountain League.
Medalist Claire Alford shot a 6-over 41 at Rancho Maria, leading the Warriors past the Eagles in Righetti’s opener.
The win was the first for a Righetti girls golf team against Arroyo Grande in the past several years.
Grace Minetti (43), Kira Kase (54), Jacquelyn Reynoso (55) and Zella Bo Espindola (63) followed Alford for the Warriors.
Bella Gunasayan led the Eagles with a 43.
St. Joseph 237, Santa Maria 338
Over at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, St. Joseph cruised to a win over Santa Maria.
The Knights had dual medalists in Kaitlyn Nunez and Annie Heybl each shooting 43.
Macie Taylor carded a 47 while Lita Mahoney (52) and Sophia Cordova (52) rounded out the scoring for the Knights.
Viveca Baray shot a 58 to lead the Saints. Phoebe Becerra shot a 63, Sofia Regalado shot 65 and Yuridia Ramos came in with a 76.
St. Joseph and Santa Maria will both face each other again on Thursday at the country club.
Pioneer Valley 275, Mission Prep 277
The Panthers scored another Ocean League win by just getting past Mission Prep on Monday at Blacklake.
The two teams played on the Lakes Course as Mission Prep's Margaret Heffernan earned medalist honors with a 50.
Freshman Marissa Dollinger led the Panthers with a 51. Katrina Mata (53), Brenna Villalobos (56), Carmen Guerrero (57) and Clarissa Novela (58) also had solid rounds for Pioneer Valley.
"We have been able to grind out our three wins this season with different girls stepping up each week," Pioneer Valley coach Marcus Guzman said. "Last week, it was seniors Breanna, Clarissa and Carmen and today it was freshman Marissa Dollinger and junior Katrina Mata."
The Panthers' next match is Thursday against Mission Prep at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
The other scorers for Mission Prep were Beth Heffernan (51), Tabitha Vanderhorst (52), Kate Heffernan (55) and Eleanor Shelby (69).
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 5, Arroyo Grande 4
Bailey Breault and Marlee Hernandez rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 win over Summer Hamill and Mongille Morgan, giving the Knights a win at home over the Eagles in St. Joseph’s season opener.
With area COVID-19 cases declining, girls tennis is one of the sports that has been cleared to play.
St. Joseph won all three matches that went to three sets in the Knights’ first action since they made it to the CIF Central Section 2 final in 2019.
Michahjuliana Lundberg, at No. 1 singles, and Remy Waldron, at No. 3, rallied for three-set singles wins for St. Joseph.
Shianne Gooley won in straight sets at No. 2 singles then teamed with Lundberg for a win at No. 1 doubles.
Olivia Theaker and Iris Jenssen, at No. 2, earned the Arroyo Grande singles win.
Mission Prep 6, Morro Bay 3
The Royals defeated Morro Bay during a match Tuesday.
Mission Prep coach Patience Santos said her girls have been undefeated since 2018.
Teagan Barket and Ava Szytel had solid days. Barket won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Szytel won 6-0, 6-1 for a point at No. 3 singles. They then teamed up in doubles and won a point with an 8-1 set.