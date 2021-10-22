Mission Prep won the Ocean League Tournament Thursday at Blacklake Golf Resort, earning a share of the league title with Orcutt Academy.
The Spartans earned 10 points toward the league title by going unbeaten during the regular season. Mission Prep earned eight league points then.
The Royals then earned 12 league points with the win Thursday as the Spartans earned 10 more. With both teams knotted at 20 points, they'll split the league title as co-champs.
The girls played the Canyons and Lakes courses for their 18-hole event Thursday. Mission Prep won the tournament with a score of 473, followed by Orcutt Academy at 504 and Pioneer Valley with a 530. Morro Bay was fourth (548), followed by Santa Maria (593) and Nipomo (595).
The medalist was Margaret Heffernan from Mission Prep with an 85.
The teams that qualified for the CIF Playoffs in Tulare on Tuesday are Mission Prep and Orcutt Academy in Division 2 and Pioneer Valley and Morro Bay in Division 3.
Heffernan earned the league MVP award, one shot in front of teammate Hsuan Wu, who shot an 86 on Thursday.
Nipomo's Sophia Furness shot an 88 and Alex Burdick finished with a 92 to earn First Team All-League honors. Also earning First Team All-League honors were Marissa Dollinger of Pioneer Valley with a 93, Mission Prep's Beth Heffernan with a 94 and Orcutt Academy teammates Melissa Burn and Kariss Whiford, who each shot 96 on Thursday.
The All-Ocean Second Team features Morro Bay's Lena Karas and Sydney Lauglin, Orcutt Academy's Lauren McClung and Vivian Meyer, Mission Prep's Tabitha VanderHorst and Pioneer Valley's Katrina Mata and Meghan Contreras.