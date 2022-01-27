Valley Christian Academy's Lindsay Mikkelson starts a fastbreak while Ava Glennon defends after coming up with a turnover during Thursday night's Coast Valley League game against Coast Union. The Lions won 53-16.
Even though Lindsay Mikkelson isn't close to 100% healthy, she greatly adds to Valley Christian's chances of winning another Coast Valley League championship.
That was clear Thursday night as Mikkelson, the reigning CVL MVP, powered VCA to a 53-16 win over Coast Union at the Lions' gym.
Mikkelson gritted out an impressive performance even though she's still recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered at the start of the season.
"I'd say I'm back to about 60 or 70%," Mikkelson said after she poured in 20 points in the Lions' convincing win. "I just can't get up and down the court. Running is the hardest part. I'm just happy to be here with my team, I'll do whatever it takes to be here. Limping is OK, I can deal with it."
Mikkelson suffered a sprained ankle in the first game against Santa Maria back in November and she returned to the court in January.
"She's definitely the glue," VCA coach Randy Stanford said of Mikkelson. "Having her back out there is amazing and the fact that she's willing to gut it out for the team is really impressive."
The Lions appear right on course for yet another CVL championship. They're 5-0 in league and 8-2 overall as they try to make up all their regular season games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Coast Union came into the game with a 2-0 CVL record, but stood little chance against the Lions.
Jenna Mason, a senior captain, impacted the game in a major way, scoring 16 points while controlling the glass with her rebounding ability and the paint with her shot-blocking. Alayna Kerley chipped in with eight points for the Lions.
VCA will hold its Senior Night on Friday with a home game against Shandon at 3:30 p.m. before playing at Coast Union in Cambria on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. game.
The Lions jumped out to a 17-2 lead to put the game away early Thursday. They led 26-6 at halftime and were up 44-10 at the end of the third quarter.
"We're focused on a league title. Co-title? We don't want to share the league championship," Mikkelson said. "I think we could also have a good playoff run, too, but we're focused on the league title first."
The Lions used an effective 2-3 zone Thursday that forced the Broncos into a lot of deep two-point shot attempts that were typically well off from the basket. Zahaira Melendez led Coast Union with six points.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 94, Nipomo 59
Tounde Yessoufou scored 29 points to lead St. Joseph while Lucca Heart led Nipomo with 21 points and Josh Caw-it added 14.
Luis Marin had 24 points for St. Joseph, Elijah Allen added 12 and Dre Roman scored 11.
Orcutt Academy 56, Santa Maria 52
Trenton Buzard had 18 points for the Spartans as Santiago Predazzi had 14 and Mike Bloodworth added 11 in the Spartans' Ocean League win.
Felipe Ramirez had 14 for the Saints as Alex Milner and Jorge Adame each added 10.