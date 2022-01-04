The Mountain League might be the toughest girls basketball league in the CIF Central Section this year.
The St. Joseph Knights showed Tuesday night that they might be the toughest team in that league.
St. Joseph was impressive, pulling away from rival Righetti in the second quarter to score a 66-27 win.
The Knights are now 11-3 on the season and will play Orcutt Academy in another league game on Friday. Righetti dropped to 9-3 on the season. (Orcutt Academy is 13-4 and many think Nipomo, at 14-2, will contend for the league title as well).
Righetti played without its starting point guard, Shaylene Valadez, due to COVID-19 protocols and the Warriors were without their head coach, Desiree Hitch, who recently gave birth to her second child. The Warriors were coached by Dominik Hitch, Desiree's husband Tuesday. Righetti is the defending Mountain League co-champ who went on to win the CIF Central Section Division 1 title in the spring.
The Mountain League, in fact, swept four Central Section titles in the spring, with Nipomo taking the D2 crown, St. Joseph winning in D3 and Orcutt Academy taking D4.
In the St. Joseph win Tuesday, 6-foot-3 junior Candace Kpetikou led the Knights with 21 points and six rebounds. Avary Cain, a sophomore, and Andrea Stajic, a senior transfer from Arroyo Grande, each added 13.
The game didn't appear to be headed toward a blowout early. The Knights led 22-13 after the first quarter, but the Knights out-scored the Warriors 14-2 in the second to lead 36-15 at the break. St. Joseph used a stifling defense, with Kai Oani, a sophomore point guard, hounding the Warriors on the perimeter.
The Knights enjoyed a major size advantage with five players in their rotation over 5-foot-10, led by the lengthy Kpetikou and Gifti Tefera, who's 6-foot.
Oani's steal and score gave the Knights a 54-19 lead after three quarters. Oani then sank a 3-pointer to put the Knights up 57-19 to start the fourth quarter.
Things don't get easier for the Warriors. They play at Nipomo on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
