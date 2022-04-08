The lone Santa Maria Valley player to earn First Team All-Ocean League honors in girls basketball is Santa Maria High standout Luz Olea.
There are eight players on the Ocean League's First Team, not including the two players who took the league's top individual awards.
Morro Bay senior Jade McRae was named the Ocean League's Most Valuable Player and Mission Prep junior Emily Horzen was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Morro Bay, coached by Alex Engle, and Mission Prep, coached by Ryan Weisenberg, split the Ocean League championship.
Morro Bay and Mission Prep both went 11-1 in Ocean League play, with them splitting their two games against each other. McRae led the Pirates in scoring, averaging 8.8 points per game. She added four rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals per game.
Olea led the Saints in scoring, averaging 9.4 points per game as Santa Maria went 16-11 on the year. Olea added 2.6 rebounds, 3. 1 assists and 2.9 steals per game as Santa Maria finished 6-6 in league play.
The rest of the First Team features three players each from Mission Prep and Morro Bay.
The Pirates have seniors Sophie Graves and Kristielyn Biado and junior Magic Woodbury and the Royals have freshmen Mary Marsalek and Lillie Parish and junior Emma Boehm. San Luis Obispo is represented on the Ocean League's First Team by Carys Villiani, a 5-foot-10 junior.
Second Team
Pioneer Valley has one player on the Ocean League's Second Team, and that is freshman Angel Cardenas, who led the Panthers with an average of 9.1 points per game. She added 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
Santa Maria's Madison Garrity, a 5-9 senior, is on the Second Team. Garrity averaged 5.4 points per game and added 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Saints.
The rest of the Second Team is made up of Morro Bay's Ashley Magday, Mission Prep's KK Guy, Tmepleton's Ashlyn Janzen, San Luis Obispo's Jaspawan Kaur and Atascadero's Nina Reeves.
Honorable Mention
The Saints and Panthers each have one player on the Honorable Mention team.
The Saints have senior Yvette Lopez, who averaged 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
The Panthers have sophomore Marissa Morales, who averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Also earning Honorable Mention recognition are Morro Bay junior Bella Musolff, Mission Prep senior Tabitha Vanderhorst, Templeton sophomore Lucia Barroso and San Luis Obispo junior Brielle Machado.