Girls basketball: Pioneer Valley pulls away to beat Paso Robles and score first-ever Mountain League win

Mercedes Arredondo provided a lot of offense, Aalyah Moreno provided a lot of offense AND defense, and the Pioneer Valley girls turned what had been a tight game into a comfortable first league win.
Arredondo scored eight points as the Panthers were pulling away in the fourth quarter, Moreno popped in eight as well and made three steals, and the Panthers eventually beat Paso Robles 56-43 in a Mountain League game at Pioneer Valley Thursday night.
The Panthers (10-6, 1-1) out-scored the Bearcats (6-9, 0-4) 20-9 in the fourth. Thursday night marked Pioneer Valley’s first league win of the season and the Panthers’ first ever in their new league.
Pioneer Valley and Nipomo shared the Ocean League championship last year. The Central Section office moved both to the bigger Mountain League for this season.
The Panthers generally turn teams over a lot, but the taller Bearcats did a good job of holding onto the ball early.
That changed as the game went along. The Panthers started consistently getting in the Bearcats’ passing lanes and swiping passes.
“As we got used to each other, we got better as the game went along,” said Moreno.
“We started switching better, communicating better.”
Kiah Williams scored in the lane to get the Bearcats within 38-36 at the 5:36 mark of the fourth, but then Arredondo hit two quick unanswered 3s, and the Panthers began to pull away.
Arredondo, a guard who played three years of varsity ball at Righetti before transferring to Pioneer Valley, finished with a game high 22 points. She scored 15 in the second half.
Besides her work on defense, Moreno scored Pioneer Valley points 46 through 50. She finished with 10 points.
“This was a big win for us; a big win,” said Pioneer Valley coach Michael Bloodworth.
“(Our players) hit some big shots. Mercedes hit some big shots, Aalyah hit some big shots. Kiana (San Juan) hit some big shots.”
Bloodworth said, “We were able to speed the game up. They had such a big size advantage. As we got ahead (Bearcats coach Lonzo Davis) had to make adjustments, and those adjustments worked to our advantage. They started playing faster and that wore them down.”
After the Williams basket at the 5:36 mark of the fourth quarter, the Bearcats did not make another basket until Williams scored with less than a minute left.
Williams finished with 16 points, with 14 coming in the second half. Cecilia Ramirez scored 14 for the Bearcats, but the Panthers’ balance helped do the Bearcats in.
Eight Pioneer Valley players scored to just five for Paso Robles. Pioneer Valley standout Ravynn Anielski made just one basket en route to scoring seven points, but Arredondo and some of the others more than picked up the slack.
Arredondo said, “Both teams play fast, both are good shooting teams, so it wasn’t much of an adjustment.”
Bloodworth said, “We’d been winning (before Arredondo came), but she is a big addition.
“I can actually rest Ravynn now and then now. Plus, it gives her someone else who can keep up with the pace of the game,” when Anielski is in there.
If the Panthers are to make a playoff run, “It’s going to have to be with defense,” said Moreno.
Pioneer Valley will host Righetti in a league game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.