Girls basketball: Pioneer Valley pulls away to beat Paso Robles and score first-ever Mountain League win

Kiah Williams scored in the lane to get the Bearcats within 38-36 at the 5:36 mark of the fourth, but then Arredondo hit two quick unanswered 3s, and the Panthers began to pull away.

Arredondo, a guard who played three years of varsity ball at Righetti before transferring to Pioneer Valley, finished with a game high 22 points. She scored 15 in the second half.

Besides her work on defense, Moreno scored Pioneer Valley points 46 through 50. She finished with 10 points.

“This was a big win for us; a big win,” said Pioneer Valley coach Michael Bloodworth.

“(Our players) hit some big shots. Mercedes hit some big shots, Aalyah hit some big shots. Kiana (San Juan) hit some big shots.”

Bloodworth said, “We were able to speed the game up. They had such a big size advantage. As we got ahead (Bearcats coach Lonzo Davis) had to make adjustments, and those adjustments worked to our advantage. They started playing faster and that wore them down.”

After the Williams basket at the 5:36 mark of the fourth quarter, the Bearcats did not make another basket until Williams scored with less than a minute left.