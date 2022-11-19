Division 1, semifinals
Division 1, semifinals
No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial 30, No. 1 Clovis West 20
No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty 28, No. 2 Clovis Buchanan 20
Division 2, semifinals
No. 1 Visalia Central Valley Christian 50, No. 4 Hanford 41
No. 3 Lemoore 56, No. 7 Bakersfield Frontier 21
Division 3, semifinals
No. 4 Delano Kennedy 27, No. 1 Mission Prep 14
No. 11 Fresno Sunnyside 38, No. 15 Bakersfield Independence 23
Division 4, semifinals
No. 8 Shafter 42, No. 4 Madera Matilda Torres 41, OT
No. 3 Caruthers 22, No. 7 Coalinga 21
Division 5, semifinals
No. 8 Pioneer Valley 16, No. 3 Templeton 13
No. 2 Atascadero 35, No. 3 Dos Palos 0
Division 6, semifinals
No. 1 Hanford West 27, No. 5 Avenal 12
No. 3 Mendota 49, No. 10 Riverdale 28
8-man, championship
No. 1 Fresno Christian 30, No. 3 Sierra 27
