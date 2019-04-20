The future of Lompoc Valley track and field will be on display next Sunday morning at Huyck Stadium.
Track athletes grades third through eighth will lace up the running shoes and track and field cleats on April 28 for the annual Lompoc Kiwanis Track and Field Championships.
The event will be sponsored by the Lompoc Kiwanis Club and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. City of Lompoc Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson says he’s expecting a good representation by area elementary and junior high schools who will come to compete.
“They come in by school,” Dawson said by phone on Friday afternoon. “It’s Lompoc Unified but we also get teams from Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and Orcutt.”
Divisions are broken up into three on the boys and girls side: The third and fourth grade division, fifth/sixth and seventh and eighth graders are paired up together.
Local kids will be taking part in a series of events – four events total: Sprints, distance running, field events and lastly, relay races.
Dawson and the Kiwanis Club are hopeful that the participation numbers for the event will be a high number filling the Huyck Stadium track and grass.
“Probably around 400 – that’s what we’re hoping,” Dawson said.
Dawson concludes there is a pre-registration fee of $15 that can be paid to the City of Lompoc Recreation Division Office by Friday, April 26. The fee elevates to $20 on the day of the event for anyone who wants to sign up and compete, with check-in at 8 a.m. Team fees are $200 according to the news release provided by the City of Lompoc Recreation Division.
For more information, visit the website www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation to complete a form. Filled out forms can be turned in to the city recreation office located on 125 W. Walnut Avenue in Lompoc.