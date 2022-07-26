Diego Lucas signs pro deal
Buy Now

Hancock's Diego Lucas (23) hangs in the air and dishes to JT Riddick (33) during a first round regional playoff game in Santa Maria in 2019.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

Diego Lucas, a former Allan Hancock College men's basketball player, has signed a professional contract overseas to play for BLE Juvecaserta in Italy. The organization competes as one of the "Serie C" teams within the EuroBasket League, which is a branch of the FIBA Europe organization.

"When I first started at AHC, I did not know what to expect on this new journey. I had lived in Italy my whole life, attending Italian schools and playing European basketball, so adjusting to the American school system during my first year was quite a challenge. The two years I spent at Allan Hancock completely changed my life perspective," Lucas said. "My vision for my future as a student-athlete got wider and made me hungrier for success. Academically, AHC is a great environment to be in and I am proud of myself for earning my Associate Degree in Business Administration from Hancock. "

He also added, "Being on the basketball team was the best time of my life and everyone made me believe in myself, even during the tough times. I would not change that experience for anything in this world. Basketball at AHC is a very organized and disciplined system, and you could clearly see that we were a winning program. AHC prepared me to be successful in life, to be disciplined and respectful to others, and how to work hard toward my goals."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0