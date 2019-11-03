LAS VEGAS — It all comes down to Pomona.
All four championships will be on the line when the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) runs the season-ending Auto Club Finals at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway over the weekend of Nov. 15.
The Countdown to the Championship series leaders remained the same after the 19th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals wrapped up Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but the races tightened up.
Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) earned Wallys for Sunday wins.
Enders posted the 150th race win for a female driver in NHRA history.
Just 13 minutes later, Force earned the 151st race win for a woman driver.
Force, the 2017 Mello Yello Top Fuel champion, defeated Pat Dakin and John Force racing teammate Austin Prock to set up a semifinal match against Billy Torrence.
Force won on a hole shot to move past Doug Kalitta into second place in the series point standings.
That set up a final round showdown against defending series champion and points leader Steve Torrence.
Force nailed it with a 3.652-second, 334.73 miles per hour pass, re-setting the track’s elapsed time record established Saturday night (3.654) by pole sitter Leah Pritchett.
Force closed the gap behind Steve Torrence to 16 points, which means she can win her second championship if she can go one round farther then Torrence in Pomona.
“This weekend has been incredible for this team,” said Force. “I want to go straight to Pomona. Sitting at home waiting for the Finals can drive you nuts.”
Kalitta, now third after falling to Steve Torrence in the semifinals, and Billy Torrence, in fourth place, are both still in the hunt.
In Funny Car, Hagan has gained momentum as the end of the Countdown to the Championship.
He’s won two straight races to move past John Force into third place in the series standings.
It helped when the top two in points, Robert Hight and Jack Beckman met in the second round with Beckman knocking off the point leader.
Beckman fell to spoiler Jonnie Lindberg in the semifinals.
Lindberg, who is not one of the 10 Countdown racers, couldn’t pull off the ultimate upset, losing the Hagan in the finals when Hagan ran a 3.876 second/331.76 pass to Lindberg’s 3.945/321.12.
Hight has a 46 point lead over Beckman and 56 point lead over Hagan heading to the Auto Club Finals.
The Finals are a points-and-a-half race which means both Beckman and Hagan are two rounds behind Hight.
“I’m so excited to be heading into Pomona still in the hunt. To come out here today and turn four win lights on is a fairy tale for anybody,” said Hagan. “To win three in a row is almost impossible but we’re heading to Pomona with a good race car. My hats off to Jonnie. He did a great job this weekend.”
Enders was the only series leader to add to her lead.
She came into Las Vegas with a 28 point lead over Matt Hartford and a 65 point lead over her teammate Jeg Coughlin Jr.
When Hartford fell to Jason Line in the first round, it ended up dropping him 113 points behind Enders.
Coughlin’s loss in the finals still vaulted him into second place, 92 points behind.
”Race day was really challenging. I didn’t have the fastest race car but it worked out,” said Enders. “I love Las Vegas Speedway. It has been the ultimate place for us. I want to keep it going.”
Matt Smith’s win and Andrew Hines’ second round loss keeps Smith’s championship chances alive.
Hines has the easiest path to a Mello Yello championship. He leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle race by 115 points over Jerry Savoie, 116 points over Eddie Krawiec and 117 points over Smith.
“Race day was pretty hectic,” said Smith. “After the quarterfinals (a win over his wife Angie), my bike caught fire. We fixed it but didn’t even have time to start it before the semis. I wasn’t sure what would happen but it worked out. Now we’re going to shoot for the moon at the Finals.”