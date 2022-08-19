St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah sets up the first touchdown of the game on a 29-yard run during Friday's game against Palos Verdes. The Knights won 19-16 on Mensah's 9-yard scramble with 20 seconds left in the game.
A football team doesn't often overcome 20 penalties and four turnovers, but St. Joseph's did in its opener Friday night.
St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah willed himself into the end zone for the game winner, shaking off two would-be tackles for a nine-yard touchdown with 20.6 seconds left as the Knights rallied to beat Palos Verdes 19-16 at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium in the season debut for both teams.
"I saw the (defensive backs) were playing tight, and I knew I had to scramble," if he was to get the job done, Mensah said after his winning touchdown run.
After St. Joseph defensive back Carter Vargas intercepted Palos Verdes quarterback Charlie Beurlein on what would be the Sea Kings' last play, the Knights' win was, well, a bit delayed.
After Vargas ran the ball back to the Sea Kings 23, Mensah took a knee - only to see the Knights flagged for a false start with one second left. Mensah took the next snap, knelt and the game was officially over.
Though St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor wasn't happy with the number of his team's miscues, he was pleased that his team overcame all that to prevail against a solid-looking Sea Kings program. Palos Verdes, a Division 6 team in the CIF Southern Section, has not had a losing season since 2008 and finished 4-0 in the Bay League last year.
"I'm very happy with the way our guys persevered," said Villasenor. "(Palos Verdes) is a very good team."
Still, "We have a lot to clean up before (our) next game." That will be at home at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield Christian.
"A lot of those mistakes were on me," Mensah said of the 20 penalties against his team. The Knights offense often seemed to struggle to line up correctly at the snap.
St.. Joseph's defense put the Knights in position to get the unlikely win. The Sea Kings, up 16-12, looked all set to put the game away after Palos Verdes defensive back RJ Alexander grabbed a Mensah pass at the Knights 15 for Sea Kings interception number three and returned the ball to the St. Joseph 3 at the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Knights drove the Sea Kings backward. They stopped Jason Roah for a two-yard loss on first down then Vargas sacked Beuerlein for an eight-yard loss. The Sea Kings, who were flagged 11 times, were hit with a delay of game penalty. Eventually, Dylan Freebury missed on a 30-yard field goal try. He connected from 32 yards out early in the second quarter for the first points of the game.
"Our defense was the reason we won," said Mensah. "If it wasn't (for that big stop), we wouldn't have gotten the ball back."
The Knights did get the ball back, and they capitalized. A razzle dazzle play in which Oscar Magallon lateralled the ball back to Mensah, and Mensah hit Vargas for 23 yards to the St. Joseph 43 jump started the last Knights drive.
Mensah connected with Magallon for 25 yards to the Sea Kings 33 on third down. Then the Knights caught a big break when the Sea Kings were hit with a pass interference call on third down that put the ball on the 14.
There was a flurry of points in the last three seconds of the first half.
Down 6-3, the Sea Kings lined up for a field goal try from the St. Joseph 4. The Knights called timeout, the Sea Kings spurned the field goal try and Beurlein squeezed in a pass to Luke Gayton in the front right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
Malakai Langley caught the ensuing kickoff and returned it 92 yards for a score to close out the half and put the Knights ahead 12-9 at intermission.
Beurlein put the Sea Kings back in front with a two-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Kim at the 6:14 mark of the third quarter, and the visitors seemed set to stay ahead. Shortly after the Beuerlein TD pass, Michael Beresford intercepted Mensah and put the Sea Kings in business at the St. Joseph 25.
The Knights defense stiffened and St. Joseph took the ball on downs at its 24. St. Joseph eventually came through after the Knights drove inside the Palos Verdes 2 on the first possession of the game and wound up with no points.
Vargas ran for 46 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put the Knights ahead 6-3. Mensah was the leading St. Joseph rusher, with 63 yards. He threw for 206, including 86 to Vargas and 63 to Collin Fasse.
The Knights overcame a holding penalty that wiped out a 56-yard Mensah touchdown pass. Vargas eventually scored on the drive.
Gayton made seven receptions for a total of 76 yards. Alejandro Meraz had a big game on defense for the Knights.
