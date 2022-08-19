A football team doesn't often overcome 20 penalties and four turnovers, but St. Joseph's did in its opener Friday night.

St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah willed himself into the end zone for the game winner, shaking off two would-be tackles for a nine-yard touchdown with 20.6 seconds left as the Knights rallied to beat Palos Verdes 19-16 at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium in the season debut for both teams.

"I saw the (defensive backs) were playing tight, and I knew I had to scramble," if he was to get the job done, Mensah said after his winning touchdown run.

