2021 Spring Schedule: St. Joseph Friday, March 19: @Paso Robles Friday, March 26: @Arroyo Grande Friday, April 2: @San Luis Obispo Friday, April 9: vs. Templeton Friday, April 16: vs. Righetti All games set for 7 p.m.

Many area football programs have struggled to keep their numbers up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Joseph has not been one of those programs.

Third-year coach Pepe Villaseñor says the Knights are at "100%" in terms of participation.

"All of our guys are committed to playing these next five weeks and our participation is literally 100%," Villesenor said at a practice earlier this month.

Paso Robles is another area program that hasn't struggled to keep its numbers up. The Bearcats host St. Joseph in the season-opening game Friday night, kicking off this unique five-game spring season.

There will be a major dip in JV games this year, but Paso Robles and St. Joseph are the rare programs that have enough players to field multiple levels this spring. St. Joseph and Paso played in a JV football game Thursday. Atascadero, Paso Robles, St. Joseph and some Channel League programs are fielding JV teams this spring.

The Knights' varsity game is scheduled to kickoff Friday a 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live online at santamariatimes.com/live.

Crisp returns at QB

Villaseñor says the Knights have leaned on a core group of seniors to navigate these murky waters the pandemic has brought. But, also, Villaseñor says, quarterback Mark Crisp, now a junior, has been a key piece in the program.

"We always lean on our seniors," Villaseñor said. "Mark Crisp will be our starting QB this year and we're very excited to see him back on the field."

Crisp (5-10, 170) was the team's starter as a sophomore in 2019 before suffering an injury against Bakersfield Christian. Senior Hunter Barnhart then took the reins and led the team to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game.

Crisp is an athletic quarterback who can run St. Joseph's spread attack well. The Knights have used a lot of run-pass-option plays with mobile quarterbacks under Villaseñor and that'll likely continue this year.

Darien Langley (5-9, 160), a UC Davis signee, is the Knights' most explosive play-making threat. It appears Travis Royal (5-11, 177), a standout receiver from Arroyo Grande, has enrolled at the school and could help the offense.

Noah Skarda (5-9, 190) returns as a reliable pass-catcher from the slot.

Williams, Gamble lead defense

Tyler Williams, a senior DB and UTEP signee, and Jayce Gamble, the Knights' returning middle linebacker, are also key returning pieces.

"Jayce is a three-year starter and he's certainly taken command of the defense, as well as the team," Villaseñor said.

Williams (6-2, 185) is perhaps the most athletic player in the Mountain League. He is a lockdown corner that can play some receiver. During his junior season in 2019, Williams made great strides in coverage and physicality and has only taken his game to yet another level amid the long layoff.

"It's been great to watch some of the younger guys develop throughout all this," Williams says. "A lot of them have been working hard by themselves and it's just great to see the improvement that really everyone has made."

Williams said the team takes it "week-by-week" but they're already keeping an eye on the Righetti game set for April 16.

"Righetti always has a special feeling and that great atmosphere," Williams said. "We love to play them."

Williams said of Gamble (6-1, 225) and the team's other key leaders: "I feel like Jayce has been the most vocal leader on this team. You have guys like Darien Langley, who's not going to say too much, but is always showing up to work. Sebastian Ramirez and Anthony Reynoso come in and do their jobs and the underclassmen see that and fall in right under them."

Offensive line is solid

Tackle Max Stineman (6-5, 310) leads a strong group on the line.

"I know all my boys on the line, they're just waiting to hit," Stineman says.

One would think the delay and uncertainty would affect the offensive linemen more than other positions on the field, with their size, strength and stamina more difficult to maintain. Stineman says that hasn't been a problem for this line.

"We're a super-tight group," he said. "We've worked out together, we've gone to the beach, we've done beach workouts. Our linemen have weight sets so that's helped."

Stineman is also grateful to have a season and a chance to beat Righetti again.

"That game is always fun, it's always fun to play rival schools and have that atmosphere," Stineman. "All we want to do is play, we love football. That's all we want to do."

Joining Stineman on the line this year are left guard Micah Pacheco, center Aaron Guggia, right guard Makai Sat and Gage Mussell will likely play right tackle.

"That's a solid line right there," Stineman said. "We're all big guys, I think our shortest guy is 5-11. It's going to be a hard line to get through. I know they're all physical, I've watched them play a lot of football. They're all happy and ready to hit. It's hard to describe how long we've been waiting for this, it's almost like getting a new car."

The Knights are slated to play at Arroyo Grande on March 26. Villaseñor has won back-to-back Mountain League titles in his two seasons at St. Joseph.