Righetti's Matt Simms carries the Warriors' flag onto the field before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0. Simms and the Warriors are scheduled to play at Arroyo Grande Friday night at 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez tries to get away from Santa Maria’s Manual Correa (32) and Jose Gonzalez during the Main Street Classic last Friday. Pioneer Valley hosts Atascadero Friday while Santa Maria travels to Paso Robles.
Nipomo, meanwhile, won its fourth straight game last Friday to clinch the Ocean League title with a 4-1 record.
So, the season is over, right? Not quite.
Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley, for instance, still have games to play.
Righetti (2-1) at Arroyo Grande (2-3), 7 p.m.
Righetti suffered its first loss of the spring last week to St. Joseph, falling 24-0 in the game known as the Battle for the Shield.
While St. Joseph celebrated retaining the shield trophy for the sixth straight time, Righetti had to turn its attention to its next game: At Arroyo Grande Friday night.
"Ever since I was a little boy, Arroyo Grande has been an excellent program and a football team that you better prepare your (butt) off for and that's exactly what we plan on doing," Righetti coach Tony Payne said after the St. Joseph game. "We'll watch some film, game plan and come back tough as always."
The Warriors' spring season was delayed two weeks when the team went into quarantine last month. Righetti now has the game at A.G. and a road game at Templeton April 30 on its schedule.
Though the league championship has been decided and there won't be a postseason, there's still plenty to play for. Coaches are trying to get as much practice time and game experience as possible in hopes of building up momentum into the fall season that's right around the corner.
During the San Luis Obispo game, a Righetti player had to check out for a play because his pants were too high around the knees. Payne barked at the team, reminding his players how important every game rep is.
"Every practice session, every conditioning session, everything that we've been able to do has had restrictions on it," Payne said. "Certainly time restrictions. We run an offense that takes a lot of repetition. It's all about timing and space and we weren't able to get as many reps as we could because time was so limited. So that has been our motto and will continue to be our motto. We can't let selfish decisions cost ourselves or anybody on our team a rep. Time is limited and we have a job to get done."
Righetti will have to slow down Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga Friday night. Puga has topped 220 yards rushing twice already this spring. He had 223 yards and three scores in the Eagles' 22-17 win over San Luis Obispo last week.
Puga has 757 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns this spring, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
Pioneer Valley is in a similar situation to Righetti. The Panthers also went into quarantine, the day after Righetti, and had their season delayed. Pioneer Valley, coming off a 34-14 beating of Santa Maria, now has a game against Atascadero. It's the last game on the schedule for the Panthers.
Pioneer Valley has already doubled its win total from 2019 with two wins this spring. Tommy Nuñez has developed into the heart and soul of the team and powered the Panthers to last week's surprising win over the Saints, which had won two straight heading in and Pioneer Valley was coming off a 21-13 loss to Nipomo.
Atascadero has struggled immensely this spring, getting hit with injuries and opt-outs. Pioneer Valley should have little trouble with the 'Hounds.
Pioneer Valley could add an April 30 game, but it doesn't appear coach John Beck has done that.
Santa Maria (3-2) at Paso Robles (3-2), 7 p.m.
Santa Maria has added a non-league game against Paso Robles and the Saints travel there Friday night. Saints coach Dan Ellington says he's got 17 players ready to go for that one and that star receiver Nick Martinez suffered a broken leg in the win over Mission Prep two weeks ago.
The Saints came out flat against Pioneer Valley in the rivalry game last week and paid for it dearly.
Now they will take on a Paso Robles team that has captured consecutive wins, beating Arroyo Grande 19-14 on April 9 and Templeton 34-20 on April 16.
Clearly, the game will be a challenge for the Saints, but, once again, it's all about getting experience at this point.
VOTE: Eight up for Player of the Week
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB
Canley had been ripping through defenses just about all spring. Last week, though, he had to grind out the majority of the yards he gained on the ground against Santa Barbara, averaging about seven yards per carry. (He had been averaging over 11 yards per carry on the season).
On Friday, Canley also came up big in the clutch. He caught a screen pass from quarterback Cavin Ross to the field side, behind the line of scrimmage, trucked over two defenders five yards downfield, then raced past the rest of the defense for a 66-yard touchdown that sealed the game.
Ast threw a touchdown pass and also caught three touchdowns in the 67-0 win over Cabrillo. He's had a crazy season and coach Josh McClurg tweeted Tuesday that it's helped him land a preferred walk-on spot at Cal Poly.
Somehow his senior highlight tape is 10 minutes, though he only played five games. And it's good film.
Ast, already a two-time winner of the award this season, had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 18 passes for 338 yards and four more touchdowns in five games this spring.
It's great to see Nuñez and Pioneer Valley have some success this spring after a tough 2019. I had Friday's game all wrong as I predicted Santa Maria to win handily.
Pioneer Valley, though, came to play and blew out the Saints with Nuñez helping to lead the way, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 60 yards. The Panthers will close out their season against Atascadero on Friday.
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB: 60 yards rushing, 31-yard TD; INT, 4 tackles.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR
Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score.
Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.
It's been a lot of fun watching this guy play the last three years. He's such a physical runner and can always be counted on to carry the workload at running back. He's constantly chirping, sometimes more at his own teammates than the opponents.
Nepa's the heart and soul of the team when he steps on the field and he's a talented player. But another great thing about him is his drive. He rarely leaves the field. When a teammate had to leave the field Friday against St. Joe's, he shifted over and filled that vacancy on defense. When the player came back, he went and fills in for another at safety. He'll play some rover/linebacker, too, then carry the ball 20 times and also handle kick returns.
It wasn't enough to beat St. Joseph on Friday, but Nepa definitely deserves a spot on this list, just about every week.