The 2021 football season certainly wasn't up to the standards those in the Lompoc Valley have gained over the decades.

Lompoc was its competitive self, though the Braves didn't win a league title or a playoff game, a rare mark for the Braves. It was also the first losing season for coach Andrew Jones, now in his 13th season at Lompoc. The last time Lompoc had a losing record was the year before Jones took over the head coaching job. Lompoc went 1-9 in Robin Luken's final season and the final season the Braves were in the PAC 7 League.

Cabrillo's season was disappointing, though not as surprising. The Conqs' winless streak ran to 39 straight games and they've gone 1-43 over the past five seasons.

