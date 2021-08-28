The San Marcos and Santa Maria football teams are heading into their respective bye weeks next week. San Marcos will arrive there on a much happier note.
The Royals scored once early and once late, a fourth quarter holding call wiped out an 18-yard Jacob Nava touchdown run for the Saints, and San Marcos came away with a 13-6 non-league win at Santa Maria’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Friday night.
“This is my first year as a head coach, and it’s been a few years since we started out 2-0,” said Royals coach Ralph Molina. The Royals beat Morro Bay 25-14 last week in their opener.
The Saints dropped to 1-1 with the loss Friday night. Their first touchdown of the year, a 13-yard pass from Anthony Rice to Nick Martinez early in the third quarter, was small consolation.
Martinez wrestled the ball away from Jackson Murillo as the Saints pulled within 7-6. Murillo responded by knocking the ball down on the two-point conversion pass as Martinez seemed all set to haul it in to give the Saints the lead.
“(Murillo) made a big play “ said Molina. “If they had hit that two-point pass, that would have been big.”
Andre McCullough had a total of 49 yards in his first 17 carries for the Royals. On carry number 18, he sped 78 yards around right end for the last score, at the 8:48 mark of the fourth quarter.
Nava, the Saints’ Player of the Game in their 3-0 home win against East Bakersfield, rushed for 148 yards Friday night but what would have been his biggest carry of the night, an 18-yard touchdown run at the 6:09 mark of the fourth quarter, was cancelled by the holding call.
The hold was one of a series of big mistakes the Saints made.
“We shot ourselves in the foot tonight,” said first-year Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza. “There were the turnovers, and we couldn’t get enough going on offense, couldn’t punch it in when we needed to.”
The Royals scored on the first drive of the game, which ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Joaquin Sandoval to Lance Bermudes.
The Saints out-played the Royals for the balance of the game afterward, but their own mistakes, plus some big plays by the Royals, did the home team in.
San Marcos intercepted Rice five times. With the Saints, down 7-6 and driving near the end of the third quarter, the Royals put a heavy rush on Rice on second down. Rice threw the ball up and Royals lineman Carlos Rodriguez grabbed it in the Saints backfield at the Royals 12.
The Saints had a last gasp when Martinez recovered a McCullough fumble at the Saints 46 with 1:24 left. The home team’s last hope ended on a fourth-down interception.
David Placencia intercepted two passes and lineman Jaleel Madison had a big game for a Saints defense that played well for the second week in a row. This time, the defense’s performance wasn’t quite enough.
“We’re strong on defense,” said Mendoza. “We have some things to fix on offense We’ll do that. The bye week will help us get well.”
Injuries have hit the Saints hard. Manny Correa, a key lineman, particularly on defense, went down in the second quarter. Larry Vea, a star defensive lineman, went down and was holding his head on the sideline near the end of the game.
Mendoza said afterward he didn’t know what Vea’s condition was. “He’s a tough kid,” the coach said.