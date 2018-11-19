Pioneer Valley High School head football coach John Ruiz has resigned after four seasons, the school district announced Monday.
In a press release sent out Monday afternoon, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesperson Kenny Klein said that Ruiz "decided to step down" from his coaching position while continuing to teach at the school.
Ruiz is a Special Education teacher at Pioneer Valley. Klein said Ruiz made the decision last week.
A replacement has yet to be announced, though the district said a search is ongoing.
Pioneer Valley finished 6-5 this past season and was in the hunt for an Ocean League championship before finishing in second place in the league standings behind Nipomo.
The Panthers made the playoffs last season, falling to Bakersfield Stockdale 45-24 in the first round.
The 2018 mark was the lone season in which the Panthers finished above .500 during Ruiz's tenure.
Ruiz leaves Pioneer Valley's sidelines with a career record of 18-24 and two playoff appearances. The Panthers finished 4-6 in 2017 and again in 2016, after finishing 4-7 in 2015. The Panthers ended Ruiz's first season with a 48-14 loss at Palmdale in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The Panthers went 5-6 in the year prior to Ruiz's arrival, also losing to Palmdale in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.
Pioneer Valley moved to the CIF Central Section this past season, going from the now-defunct Los Padres League into the Ocean League. A 14-13 home loss to Nipomo was the decisive game in the Ocean League title chase this year, which Nipomo secured with a 5-0 record.
The next varsity coach will be Pioneer Valley's fourth. Greg Dickinson started the program with a varsity team that went 7-3 in 2005. Dan Ellington then took over in 2010, before moving over to Santa Maria in the 2015 season.
Rooter bus for Righetti title game
Righetti High School is organizing a booster bus to the football team's title game at Tulare Union High School.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday night as the Warriors will play for a CIF Central Section Division II title.
The bus will leave Righetti High at 3:15 p.m. Friday and reservations can be made now.
The cost is between $30-35. Email warriorboosters@gmail.com for more information.
Boys basketball
Lompoc 71, Orcutt Academy 29
Lompoc's Andrew Villa scored a team-high 29 points to lead the Braves to a non-league win at home Monday night.
Braves guard Benecio Cayabyab chipped in 11 points for Lompoc.
Aiden Carroll led Orcutt Academy with 13 points. Lompoc is set to host St. Bonaventure Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in another non-league game.
Nipomo 94, Paso Robles 73
Nipomo's Daren Sosa scored a team-high 22 points and sank six 3-pointers as the Titans beat the Bearcats in a non-league game at home Monday night.
Ventura 64, Cabrillo 56 (Saturday)
Playing in a rare Saturday evening contest to open the season, CHS found itself down 42-19 at halftime before rallying back and then falling by eight points at the CHS gym.
The Conquistadores were led by Jeremy Hicks and his 18 points. He was the only Conq player to reach past double figures on the evening.
Eddy Little finished second on CHS with seven points. Three Conq players – Alec Brown, Blake Beecher and Hayden Jory – all scored six points apiece.
Cabrillo took part in The Coach Classic at Oxnard Santa Clara High School that started on Nov. 20 and ends Nov. 23. The Conqs are scheduled to take on Santa Monica St. Monica High, Pacifica and Foothill Tech at the tournament according to Max Preps.
Girls basketball
Oxnard 52, Cabrillo 43 (Saturday)
The Conquistadores wrapped up their appearance in the Gold Coast Tournament at 1-3 overall after falling to the Yellow Jackets late Saturday at San Marcos.
Jesse Jenkins led CHS with 14 points. Three different Conquistadores scored nine points apiece: Alexa McCune, Thea Reagan and Riley Perry.
Defensively, McCune led the way in steals with two. Cabrillo swatted five Oxnard attempts in the game – as McCune, Reagan, Jenkins, Kiki Dial and Katie Heath all got one block each.
Cabrillo will now take a week off before hosting Mission Prep, a CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoff qualifier from last season, on Monday, Nov. 26 at the CHS gym.
Girls soccer
Arroyo Grande 4, Lompoc 1
Ayziah Simmons scored the lone goal of the evening for the Braves, as LHS endured its first loss of the season.
Simmons’ goals were unassisted and scored off of a rebound, her head coach Jason Cochrane said. He added his team didn’t start fast right away.
“We came into the match a little slow, I felt,” Cochrane said by phone. “And we couldn’t match their (Arroyo Grande’s) intensity at the opening whistle. They scored early, then continued pressing through most of the half.”
Lompoc made some second half adjustments and applied improved pressure on the Eagles’ offense. But LHS finished the evening at 2-1 overall.
The Braves will now travel to Coast Union next Monday at 3:30 p.m. for a non-league battle.
Lompoc 7, Coast Union 0 (Saturday)
The Braves moved to 2-0 to start the year with the rout of Coast Union in a non-league game played on Saturday afternoon at Huyck Stadium.
Two Lompoc players delivered the hat trick for the Braves – Katie Guzman and Monica Escalante both scored three goals apiece. Adrianna Waldron scored the other goal for the Braves.
Sophomore goal keeper Breanna Contreras kept the ball from going inside the net – recording the shutout for LHS.