Lompoc needed to get back on track Friday.
Mission pretty much accomplished.
Lompoc cruised past Righetti 32-7 in a Mountain League football game then, bouncing back from last week's stunning loss at Paso Robles.
The Braves improved to 5-1 on the season. They are 2-1 in league games. Righetti is now 1-5 overall and 0-3 in league.
Lompoc let a 33-21 lead slip away at Paso Robles on Sept. 23, falling 34-33. Paso Robles was thumped by Mission Prep Friday, falling 28-7.
Mission Prep and St. Joseph are now both 3-0 in Mountain League games. St. Joseph beat Santa Ynez 42-7 on Friday.
Lompoc plays at Mission Prep next week.
In the win over Righetti, Lompoc got the scoring started when it went up 6-0 on a 3-yard touchdown from star quarterback Cavin Ross to star receiver Nelson Maldonado early in the first quarter.
Lompoc then blocked a Righetti punt and recovered the loose ball inside the 10-yard line. Ross capped the short scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Lompoc went for two after missing the point-after try on their first touchdown and a Ross pass failed, meaning the Braves led 12-0.
Lompoc also struggled on PATs against Paso Robles on Sept. 23.
Ross scored on another quarterback keeper to give Lompoc a 19-0 lead in the second quarter and Lompoc led by that score at halftime when the Brave defense made a big goal-line stand, keeping the Warriors out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 3.
Ross and Maldonado linked up another scoring strike, this one for 23 yards, to give Lompoc a 25-0 lead as the Braves missed another PAT.
Ross ran in another touchdown to put Lompoc up 32-0 in the third quarter.
Lompoc put in many subs with the game out of reach and Righetti capitalized on it. A Lompoc running back was stacked up at the line of scrimmage and Vance Abercrombie ripped the ball out and raced 44 yards to the end zone for Righetti's only points of the night.
The Warriors then went for the onside kick and recovered the loose ball. They got into scoring position but the Lompoc defense made another stop to end the game with the Warriors at the Braves' 11.
The Braves have now out-scored their opponents 274-104 on the season. Mission Prep has out-scored its opponents 176-118 on the year, though the Royals played a more difficult non-league slate.
Lompoc's defense will have to play its best game of the season to slow down the Royals. They have a seasoned quarterback in Colby White and one of the top playmakers in the area in JJ Howard, a 6-foot-5 receiver. Drew Harrigan is a tough running back to slow down and Cole Tanner can make plays in the passing game and on the ground.
The Royals also have RJ Esmon, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive and defensive lineman who's being recruited by most Mountain West programs and some Pac-12 schools.
It figures to be quite a challenge for the Braves. Lompoc also has to limit its turnovers, plays that were costly in the loss to Paso Robles and in the narrow 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande.
