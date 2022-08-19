Lots of things went right for the Panthers when Pioneer Valley didn't have he ball Friday night.
However, not much went right for Pioneer Valley when it did have the ball.
Neither Pioneer Valley or Bakersfield Independence scored through the first three quarters of Friday's season opener. The Falcons then scored with 6:11 left in the game on a nine-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Diego Hernandez.
The game ended when Independence's Michael Marantos intercepted an Alex Garcia pass inside his team's 20 with just seconds remaining in the game.
The game mirrored what much of the 2021 season looked like for Pioneer Valley, which was shutout 6-0 against San Luis Obispo to start last year. The Panthers were shutout three times a year ago and scored just 79 points in nine games a year ago. They scored in double-digits just three times, though the Panthers allowed just 172 points in 2021.
The Pioneer Valley defense, coached by Dustin Davis, the head coach, and Ricky Aguilar, was solid in keeping explosive plays to a minimum. The Falcons, which won the CIF Central Section Division 4 title under coach Tyle Schilhabel a year ago, employed dangerous playmaker Prince Ellis at quarterback.
Ellis ran the option offense or tried to make throws on the run, but the Panthers mostly contained him. Pepe Gonzalez forced two turnovers, including a critical interception on the Panthers' side of the field before halftime. The Panther defense played well even without Jaylen Yap, a senior linebacker who left with an injury. Adrian Mora was solid in the middle of the Panther defense.
Pioneer Valley players constantly dealt with cramps and other hydration issues throughout the game, leading to Davis, the second-year head coach, reminding his players to take care of their bodies off the field.
"We've been reminding them for weeks about hydration and obviously I've got to do a better job of imploring that to them," Davis said. "I've got to keep constantly reminding them."
Davis did like how his players refused to "take their foot off the gas.
"We're working on building up the culture here. The guys didn't quit. We aren't going to reinvent the wheel and we're not going back to the drawing board. We'll just keep our focus."
The Panthers play at Lompoc next week. The Braves beat Agoura 53-12 Friday in their opener, but should have trouble scoring against the defense coached by Davis and Aguilar, two former Lompoc defensive coaches.
"Independence had a good plan and they're a well-coached team," Davis said. "You don't win section titles and play in state finals without being a well-coached team. We knew that going in, we prepared. We started a lot of juniors and this was their first varsity game. There were just a few things we needed to clean up. We were able to run the ball effectively at times. Our offensive line did a good job, we forced three turnovers, we had no special teams miscues and we didn't win. Most of the time when you're forcing three turnovers, you're going to win."
