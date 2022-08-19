Lots of things went right for the Panthers when Pioneer Valley didn't have he ball Friday night.

However, not much went right for Pioneer Valley when it did have the ball.

Neither Pioneer Valley or Bakersfield Independence scored through the first three quarters of Friday's season opener. The Falcons then scored with 6:11 left in the game on a nine-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Diego Hernandez. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you