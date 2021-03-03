After some deliberation, the Channel League has come to an agreement on its spring football schedule.
The season is slated to kickoff on March 19 with three Channel League games per week for five weeks.
Though the league was set to change for the 2020 season, with Lompoc, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara playing three Oxnard schools in the Pacific View League, the teams have reverted to the 2019 setup amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the highlights include Lompoc hosting Santa Ynez on March 19. The Braves and Pirates have had a close game or two during the tenures of Lompoc's Andrew Jones and Santa Ynez' Josh McClurg.
Cabrillo coach Andy Guyader will get his first game in at Dos Pueblos.
Santa Barbara will play at San Marcos as Dons quarterback Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin commit, begins his final season with the Golden Tornado.
Week 3 on April 2 should be the opener at Peabody Stadium in Santa Barbara, where the Dons play. That stadium has undergone a long renovation, forcing the Dons to shuffle their home stadium.
Week 4 features some rivalry tilts with Lompoc taking on Cabrillo in the Big Game at Huyck Stadium and Santa Barbara facing Dos Pueblos. Santa Ynez faces San Marcos that week.
The final week on April 16 features the Lompoc vs. Santa Barbara matchup. Santa Barbara defeated Lompoc in 2019 to capture the Channel League championship, ending the Braves' run of league titles.
Channel League teams began practicing in helmets this week as Santa Barbara County met the requirements for sports to return on Tuesday. The county's adjusted case rate was 13.0 per 100,000, meaning county schools can play football games with a testing plan in place.
If the county's case rate falls below 7.0 before the season starts, testing is not required for the players and coaches.
Here's what the season looks like:
Week 1, March 19
Santa Ynez at Lompoc
Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos
Santa Barbara at San Marcos
Week 2, March 26
Santa Barbara at Santa Ynez
San Marcos at Cabrillo
Lompoc at Dos Pueblos
Week 3, April 2
Cabrillo at Santa Barbara
Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez
San Marcos at Lompoc
Week 4, April 9
Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara
Cabrillo at Lompoc
Santa Ynez at San Marcos
Week 5, April 16
Lompoc at Santa Barbara
San Marcos at Dos Pueblos
Santa Ynez at Cabrillo
030221 LHS Practice 03.JPG
Lompoc High and other area schools were able to begin holding full football practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 01.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his offensive linemen during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 02.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley runs with the ball after catching a pass during 7-on-7 drills Tuesday. Lompoc High and other county schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 04.JPG
Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. works on a drill Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 05.JPG
Lompoc and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 06.JPG
Lompoc football players practice on the Huyck Stadium field Friday. The Braves should open up their season March 19 at Huyck.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 07.JPG
Lompoc receiver Cailin Daniels celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 08.JPG
Lompoc and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 09.JPG
Lompoc assistant coach TJ Jordan works with the offense during Tuesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 10.JPG
Lompoc junior Deville Dickerson helps the Braves warm up during drills Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 11.JPG
Lompoc and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 12.JPG
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross throws during practice Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 13.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones leads his team during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 14.JPG
Lompoc assistant coach Matt Sims talks to some of his offensive linemen during drills Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 15.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his players during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 16.JPG
The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 17.JPG
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross works during practice Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 18.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws during 7-on-7 practice Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 19.JPG
Lompoc assistant coach TJ Jordan directs the offense during Tuesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 20.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite runs after catching a pass at Tuesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 21.JPG
Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. makes an acrobatic catch during Tuesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 22.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his special teams players during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 23.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws during practice Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 24.JPG
The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joe Bailey, Staff
030221 LHS Practice 25.JPG
Lompoc receiver Cailin Daniels catches a pass on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff