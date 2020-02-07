Final Santa Maria Babe Ruth registration Saturday

Santa Maria Babe Ruth registration

The final two registration for the Santa Maria Babe Ruth 2020 season is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Elks Field.

Registration fee is $140.

New players 13-15 years old must bring birth certificates, with a copy for the league, and proof of address. Anyone interested in coaching is also welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Brenda at 805-354-3930 or Randy at 805-284-4185.

Righetti baseball alumni game set for Feb. 15

The Righetti High School baseball team will hold its annual alumni game on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Warrior Park.

Check-in is at 11 a.m. Batting practice is at 11:30 and first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

A hot dog barbecue is scheduled immediately after the game. Families are welcome.

To RSVP, contact coach Kyle Tognazzini at (805) 459-9660 or Nick Harlow at (805) 264-5551.

Five Cities Youth Fooball, cheer sign-up dates