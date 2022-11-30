PVHS Soccer 01
Pioneer Valley's Caleb Toledo pushes the ball up the field during a game against Santa Maria last January. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

There was a big family element to the Pioneer Valley-St. Joseph boys soccer game Tuesday night. Pedro Vargas coaches St. Joseph. The St. Joseph coach's son, Danny Laines, is a fullback on defense for Pioneer Valley.

The son got the best of this match-up. Caleb Toledo headed an Angel Ayala corner kick into the net just 1:29 in, and that was it for the scoring as the visiting Panthers edged the Knights 1-0 in a non-league game between the crosstown rivals at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

The game was Pioneer Valley's season opener. St. Joseph dropped to 0-2-0.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

