Righetti's girls water polo team made a bit of history last year.

The Warriors beat Morro Bay 10-4 at Pioneer Valley High School in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game, becoming the first Righetti girls water polo squad to win a CIF sectional divisional championship.

"The bulk of the team graduated," said Righetti girls coach Chris Yee. Among the graduated was goalkeeper Madi Cutliff who stopped just about everything Morro Bay tried after the Pirates took an early 3-1 lead.

Righetti Jade Mayorga, seen during a game against Arroyo Grande last year, returns to the team that won the CIF Central Section Division 2 title a year ago.
Santa Ynez High School girls water polo head coach Lisa Boyer instructs her team during a practice at the Santa Ynez High pool. 
Righetti sophomore Dominic Sousa is expected to be a factor for the young Warrior team this year. 

The Santa Maria High School girls cross country team won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship last year. 
Lompoc High School cross country coach Casey Brooks.
