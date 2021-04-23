Righetti girls basketball coach Desiree Hitch had just watched her team start its 2021 season with a 38-point win.

Talking to her afterwards, though, it was clear she felt her team hadn't played up to her very high standards.

Hitch said her team was a little sloppy on offense and defense, which was understandable. The Warriors hadn't played a high school game in well over a year and the team features a bevy of new pieces.

"I know they got the win, but I felt the girls didn't play to the best of their ability," Hitch said after a 60-22 win on April 15. "But we haven't been on the court for a long time. We're dealing with a lot of injuries and hopefully we can get past that. I have a lot of young talent."

Righetti won its opener handily despite playing without star Malia Cabigon, the reigning All-Area MVP who was in Hawai'i visiting family. The Warriors won their second game of the year against San Luis Obispo on Thursday and play the Tigers Friday.

What exactly are Hitch's standards?

"Our goal is the same thing every year: we're going for an undefeated league championship, we want to make a CIF championship run and make it to state," Hitch said. "That's always our goal and I think the girls absolutely have that potential. If we get through these injuries that we have and get healthy, I think we can do it."

Hitch has coached the Warriors to two undefeated league championships and four league titles in five seasons.

Freshman Makiah Cutliff was injured early in the season-opening game and didn't play Thursday. Starting point guard Abigail Salazar is also out with a foot fracture, though she may come back. The Warriors beat San Luis Obispo 71-30 as senior Paityn Persson scored 12 points and Cabigon and freshman Bree Luna each added 11.

The Warriors have a strong, experienced core with seniors Persson, Cabigon and Alex Paquet. Madisyn Cutliff is one of the more talented juniors in the area. Righetti also has freshman Martha Durazo, senior guard Nathalie Deras, junior Alyssa Dutra and sophomore Irie Torres.

If Salazar returns this season, she'll provide even more depth and experience.

"Not having (Salazar) is tough, she brings a lot of energy on defense," Hitch said, "but it gave my freshmen a lot of minutes."

Makiah Cutliff and Luna are two very exciting freshmen. Luna stands out on the court with her shooting, ball-handling and defense.

"She is one of those players who has a lot of grit and is very athletic," Hitch said of Luna. "She's a very well-rounded point guard. You don't see a lot of point guards that can shoot, play defense, drive and pass; she can do all of that and dribble. She has a lot to learn as far as how we play in our program, but she's coachable and she works so hard. I'm excited to have her. I think she's going to surprise a lot of people."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

The Mountain League appears to be Righetti's to lose again this year. Righetti went 24-5 and 11-1 in league in 2019-20. Its only loss in league was to Arroyo Grande. The Eagles then nipped the Warriors again in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs. The Eagles beat the Warriors 65-57 in overtime in the semifinals, with Arroyo Grande then falling to Bakersfield in the CIF title game. The Warriors made the state playoffs and won a state game last year.

Hitch sees the potential to go further in this year's team.

"I honestly think that this could be the best team that I've ever had," Hitch said. "It reminds me of the team we had with Maya (Armenta), Ashley (Reynoso) and Zane (Sheckherd). They're excited to play, have a lot of energy and a lot of room for growth."

Armenta, Reynoso and Sheckherd led the Warriors to a 27-3 record in 2017-18. Righetti went 14-0 in league that year and made the CIF Southern Section Division 2A semifinals. Hitch, a former Righetti standout, has built the program into an area powerhouse after it mired in years of mediocrity and coaching changes. In 2014-15, the season before her arrival, Righetti went 9-17. The Warriors have won a league championship and at least 20 games in four of Hitch's five seasons, with a 13-10 mark in 2018-19 standing as her lowest winning percentage in a season.

There appears to be a number of teams in the Mountain League fighting for second place behind the Warriors. It's unclear early on if any can test Righetti.

St. Joseph is improved, though the Knights lost to Orcutt Academy Thursday, 42-30. Orcutt Academy has grown immensely in the last two years, yet the Spartans are new to the tougher Mountain League. Then there's Nipomo and Arroyo Grande. Nipomo beat Arroyo Grande in overtime in a league game Thursday behind the stellar play of junior Kacie Slover, who scored 31 points in the 66-64 win.

Area basketball teams are undergoing weekly COVID-19 testing, typically early in the week. Teams then play back-to-back games against each other on Thursdays and Fridays so they don't have to test again before playing a different opponent.

The Warriors are set to play Arroyo Grande in a home-and-away series on April 29-30. Then they have games against Orcutt Academy on May 6-7, a non-league game against Santa Barbara on May 8, league games against Nipomo on May 13-14 and league finales against St. Joseph on May 27-28.

There have been no CIF playoffs so far this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though playoffs are expected to happen for sports later this school year.