Erich Gross goes virtual to raise funds for Special Olympics

Veteran runner-for-a-cause Erich Gross is running three Boston Athletic Association-sponsored races in the coming weeks to raise funds for area Special Olympics.

He just won’t be running them in Boston.

“I’ll run a virtual 5K in October, a virtual 10K in November and a virtual half marathon in December,” on behalf of Special Olympics, Gross, who is 75 and lives in Santa Maria, said.

“I’m running them all on the Hancock College track. I don’t know on exactly which dates yet. Organizers will send an electronic tape (for the events) to me.”

Gross said he has been running as a fund raiser for Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Special Olympics for years.

“I was planning to run in the Boston Marathon this year to raise funds for Special Olympics,” said Gross, who is a native of Germany.

“Sadly, that race, like so many, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Still, “We had started fund raising before the Boston Marathon, and we’re at $76,000,” said Gross. “We hope to get over $100,000.”

Gross said the fees he pays to participate in the three races will go toward Boston Special Olympics.

“The money that is raised on my GoFundMe page for those races will go toward Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Special Olympics.”

At each of the three events he runs at Hancock, “There will be strict social distancing,” said Gross. “People who come will be a space apart.”