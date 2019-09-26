Elks Soccer Shoot this Saturday
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538, in collaboration with the Santa Maria Youth Soccer League will hold its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday at Adam Park, across from the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Dr.
Experience in soccer is not necessary and there is no cost to participate.
Registration and shootout will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 12 p.m. Tie-breakers will be determined by 12:30 p.m.
All youth under the age of 16 are eligible to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. Age is calculated as of Jan. 1, 2019.
There will be separate contests for boys and girls in five different age groups; 7 and under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 and 14-15 years.
The top three winners of each age division, boys and girls, will receive awards presented to them at a dinner ceremony held at the Elks Lodge Monday in which parents will also be invited.
For more information, or to volunteer, please contact Eddie Navarro, Elks Soccer Shoot Chairman, at 805-720-3581.
Whittle qualifies for main draw
Nipomo native and Arroyo Grande High School graduate Sophie Whittle has qualified for the main draw at the third annual Central Coast Pro Tennis Open that is taking place at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.
The event is a USTA Pro Circuit women's tournament with a $60,000 purse.
Whittle defeated Michaela Bayerlova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 2-6 (10-7) in the final round of qualifying. Whittle accepted a local wild card into the main singles draw each of the last two years.
"I'm just really excited to get through," Whittle said in a press release. "This time it was great to earn my way in. I was able to get my mistakes go and was just moving on to the next points. I was just fighting as hard as I could for every point and to stay out there as long as I needed to."
After winning four PAC 8 League singles titles at Arroyo Grande, Whittle had a decorated career at Gonzaga University.
Youth Football Day at Hancock College
Hancock College will host a Youth Football Day Saturday, Oct. 5 when the Hancock football team plays Citrus College in a non-league football game.
The event is part of Hancock's Bulldog Bound program.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free set of Bulldog Bound earbuds. Children wearing youth football jerseys or Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game free of charge.
Adults accompanying children with Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game for $4.
Righetti softball and girls golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. Individuals may sign up on their own or as a team and participants can designate which sport their donation should go to. Tee sponsorships are available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or can be obtained by contacting Brian Tomooka, who coaches girls golf and softball at Righetti High. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the Righetti High girls golf and softball program.