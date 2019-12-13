Elks Hoop Shoot set for Sunday
Santa Maria Elks No. 1538 in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting its annual Basketball Hoop Shoot on Sunday to be held at Edwards Community Center gymnasium, located at 809 Panther Dr. Participants must be accompanied by a parent.
Registrations will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with competition starting at 10:30. Tie-breakers will be determined at end of shoot. First-, second- and third-place winners will be acknowledged at an awards dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Monday, Dec. 23.
The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA.
Over three million youngsters throughout the country have entered this competition for boys and girls in the following age categories: 8-9, 10-11; and 12-13. The contestant’s age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2020. Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will then advance to the district event held at Santa Maria High School on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, and possibly the State, Regional, and Nationals. The Nationals will be held in Chicago, Illinois.
Volunteers are always welcomed.
For more information, please contact Eddie Navarro, local Hoop Shoot chairman, at (805) 720-3581.
Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members
Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.