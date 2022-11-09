The Santa Maria football team's season ended last Friday night, but Saints junior quarterback Josue Elena nearly kept his team's campaign going.
Though No. 7 Santa Maria lost 40-34 at No. 2 Madera South in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs, Elena had a huge game. The 5-foot-7 junior completed 36 of his 50 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. Elena threw one interception.
Elena completed 13 consecutive passes during a stretch that spanned parts of the second and third quarters.
The Santa Maria junior completed 22 of his 28 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He went 14-for-22 for 210 yards and two scores in the second. Elena threw his lone interception in the second half.
In 10 games this season, Elena completed 198 passes on 285 attempts for 2,232 yards. Elena's completion percentage was 69%. Elena missed the San Luis Obispo game because of an injury.
He threw 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.
Elena's durability was on particular display during a Sept. 30 home game against Morro Bay. He threw 42 passes, was hit on most of those (as well as being sacked multiple times) yet persevered well enough to complete 29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
"He is also a competitor and one tough kid," Santa Maria assistant coach Matt Andree said. "He has taken numerous hits this year and bounced back after every one, which is remarkable for his lack of size. If you go back to the Morro Bay game, he was hit on just about every throw and he threw nearly 50 times, and he kept getting up."
