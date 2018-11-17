Americans love cars — all kinds of cars.
Santa Maria’s Everett Johnson was no exception.
Johnson, a true racing pioneer, died Tuesday at the age of 84.
In a notice posted on his son Alan’s Facebook page and forwarded to Twitter and later published in the Times, the family said Everett Johnson “passed away peacefully at home.”
In 1951, Santa Maria became home to the third official drag strip ever in the United States, following Goleta and Santa Ana.
Everett Johnson was there from the beginning.
In 1950, when Jerry Gaskill created the Santa Maria Dragons racing club, Johnson jumped in and became one of the founding members.
He was there, while still a teenager, when the old Foster Road strip officially opened in 1951, giving racers a safe place to enjoy legal drag racing on the Central Coast.
Johnson was born in Utah and was only 2 years old when his family moved to Santa Maria.
He was a 1952 graduate of Santa Maria High School — the school where he met Agnes Mortensen.
They married in 1954.
They worked and lived on their farm just off East Betteravia Road.
Johnson began driving drag racers in 1956.
According to the Facebook post, Johnson “began with driving the Van Wyk “Scatin Cat” Pontiac. He then built his own front engine top gas dragster, competing from 1959 to 1964 with many of the greats in drag racing. Everett put drag racing to the side to raise his family and work on the farm. He would later become a partner in the Mortensen-Johnson Dairy farm with Agnes. Everett was a board member at Blochman School, a 4-H leader and a golfer.”
He passed that love of drag racing on to his three children, Pam, Alan and Blaine.
It took the Johnson family from the old Foster Road drag strip to the ultimate heights of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).
When his sons grew up, Everett logged thousands of miles, traveling the United State to watch Alan and Blaine chase NHRA championships.
The three formed the Johnson Racing team, starting and winning championships in Sand Drag racing.
Their success continued when they moved up to the NHRA, winning national championships in Top Alcohol and Top Fuel.
Alan Johnson currently has 16 national championships (4 in Top Alcohol with Blaine as the driver and 12 in Top Fuel) as a team owner, team manager and crew chief.
The soft-spoken Alan Johnson is widely regarded as the best hot rod tuner in the world.
The family’s passion for racing continued even after Blaine, Agnes and Everett’s youngest child, died tragically on the Indianapolis Raceway Park track in 1996.
This is also where the family’s love of golf comes in.
As children, Blaine and Alan loved to play what they called ‘speed golf.’
The two would finish work on the family farm and then race over to the Rancho Maria Golf Course and play as fast as they could to get in as many holes as possible before night fell.
After Blaine’s death, the family was back at Rancho Maria, and later the Santa Maria Country Club, to host their annual Blaine Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament.
Over the next 20 years, the tournament raised more than $500,000 — money that completely rebuilt Hancock College’s Automotive Technology program and also provided scholarships to many Hancock students.
Agnes was a regular player. Everett was the jovial host, tooling around the course in his golf cart to make sure everyone was having a good time — and offering everyone a shot of good old American Whiskey along the way.
The Facebook post ended with one final note, “Everett had many lifelong friends from high school, the Danish Lodge, neighbor farm families, 4-H families, the Elks, the NHRA racing family and so many more. He always had a great story to tell or just have a talk or a visit with his friends. For Everett, it was a life of hard work, filled with laughs, hope, family, and a whole lot of fun … his way.”
A graveside service and burial was held Saturday at the Santa Maria Cemetery.