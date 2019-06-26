A perfect 3-0.
That's what Santa Maria Babe Ruth's 14-year-old squad achieved at the District 6 Tournament held at Lompoc's George Meyer Field this week.
Santa Maria captured the District 6 title Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Orcutt. Santa Maria Babe Ruth won both the 14-year-old and 15-year-old district titles. Orcutt's 13s took the other District 6 tournament, which was held at Elks Field.
All three Santa Maria teams advance to the state tournaments next week. Santa Maria will host the 15-year-old state tournament at Elks Field starting July 5.
The Santa Maria 14s advance to the state tournament, which will be held in Madera. The tournament wraps up July 9.
"We beat Orcutt Babe Ruth on Saturday, we beat Lompoc Babe Ruth on Sunday and beat Orcutt again Tuesday," Santa Maria manager Andy Morales said. "Overall, the boys played excellent defense combined with solid pitching, aggressive baserunning, with few errors."
The team is comprised of Andy Morales Jr., Richie Robles, Matthew Rivas, Peter Gallegos, Jose Navarro, Adan Rubalcava, Alex Robles, Luis Uriarte, Jesus Nava, Joseph Cablayan, Sebastian Hernandez and Anthony Orozco.
The team is coached by Morales, Jesus Uriarte and Alex Robles.
On Saturday, Santa Maria defeated Orcutt 6-1. In that game, Rivas threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed only one run. Alex Robles closed out the game on the mound, getting the last two outs.
On Sunday, Santa Maria cruised past Lompoc 13-3. Richie Robles hit a grand slam in that one and also started the game on the mound, combining with Rubalcava to limit the Lompoc offense. Robles allowed three runs while Rubalcava gave up none. Robles' slam went about 270 feet to right field.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria wrapped up the District 6 title with a 2-0 win over Orcutt.
Rubalcava threw a complete game shutout as Richie Robles hit another home run, this one going to dead center.
Andy Morales went 5-for-10 during the tournament. Richie Robles finished 5-for-9 with the two home runs. Luis Uriarte went 5-for-10 in the and Jose Navarro went 4-for-8. Rivas went 4-for-10 in the three games.