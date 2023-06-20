062023 District 65
Buy Now

Santa Maria Northside's David Cortez leaps onto home plate following a solo home run against Orcutt National last summer. The annual District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament will start Saturday at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's host site.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

The annual District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament will start Saturday at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's host site.

The double elimination tournament consists of 12 teams. 

There will be two 10 a.m. games and two 1 p.m. games Saturday. The 10 a.m. games will feature Orcutt American against Village Hills on field one and Lompoc against host Orcutt National on field two.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you