The annual District 65 Little League 12-Year-Olds Tournament will start Saturday at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's host site.
The double elimination tournament consists of 12 teams.
There will be two 10 a.m. games and two 1 p.m. games Saturday. The 10 a.m. games will feature Orcutt American against Village Hills on field one and Lompoc against host Orcutt National on field two.
The 1 p.m. games will pit Westside against Arroyo Grande Valley No. 2 on field one and Northside against Atascadero on field two.
There will also be a slate of Sunday games on opening weekend. In 10 a.m. games, Nipomo will play the Orcutt American-Village Hills winner on field one, and Arroyo Grande Valley No. 1 will take on either Lompoc or Orcutt National on field two.
In Sunday 1 p.m. games, Coast Little League will play either Westside or Arroyo Grande Valley No. 2 on field one, and Southside will face the Northside-Atascadero winner on field two.
After opening weekend, all tournament games will begin at 5 p.m., save a 10 a.m. elimination game July 1 and another 10 a.m. elimination game July 2. Both of those games will take place on field one.
The championship round will begin Wednesday, July 5. If necessary, there will be a 5 p.m. game the next day to determine the District 65 champion.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.