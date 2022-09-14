Danny Duffy out for season 01

Cabrillo High grad Danny Duffy's rehab stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been shut down as his arm has not been recovering as well as the team had hoped. 

The likelihood that Danny Duffy will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season has just about reached zero.

Duffy, who's been throwing on a rehab stint with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, was shut down this week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Duffy, a 2007 graduate of Cabrillo High School, was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline in 2021. Duffy was injured with a flexor tendon strain in his pitching elbow when the Dodgers traded for the left-hander, though the team hoped he'd be ready to pitch toward the end of the regular season and perhaps in the playoffs. But he didn't recover in time to pitch last year.

