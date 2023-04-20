042023 Danah Smith 01

Danah Smith has been named to lead the women's basketball program at Allan Hancock College. 

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

Allan Hancock College athletic director Kim Ensing has named Danah Smith as the school's next women's basketball coach.

She will serve in a management role within the athletics department while holding the official title of Director of Women's Basketball/Event Manager, the school said.

"Our women's basketball program has had some great success in recent years and we are eager to see how coach Smith continues to expand the success of this program for seasons to come," Ensing said in a press release. "Her time as a coach and a former student-athlete at the community college level gives her a real understanding of what is necessary for our student-athletes to compete at this level and to move on to the four-year level when their time here is over.

