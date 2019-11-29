{{featured_button_text}}

Coming off its run to the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship, the next stop for the Nipomo girls cross country team will be the CIF State Cross Country Championships in Fresno Saturday.

Sophomore Illiana Murguia will lead the Titans into the Division 4 Girls race on the 5K course at Woodward Park. The Division 4 girls race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Murguia has been Nipomo’s top runner.

The 2019 edition became the first Nipomo girls cross country team to win a sectional title.

Meanwhile, the 2019 boys edition is the first Midland cross country team to qualify for the state meet. The Oaks made it through in the CIF Southern Section’s Division 5.

The Division 5 boys race at the state meet is set for an 11 a.m. start.

Three runners from the Santa Maria Valley will run at the state meet as individuals. They are Santa Maria junior Yair Torres, Righetti senior Naylea Calderon and Orcutt Academy junior Izzy Wasserman.

Wasserman will run in the Division 4 girls race. Torres will compete in the Division 2 boys race and Calderon will run in the Division 3 girls race.

The Division 2 boys race is set to start at 9:30 a.m. The Division 3 girls race is slated for a 9 a.m. start.

Calderon and Wasserman are first-year cross country runners. Torres is a veteran who made it in with a fifth-place finish in the Central Section Division 2 boys race.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Calderon moved through with a seventh-place finish in the Central Section Division 3 girls race, and Wasserman finished fourth in the Central Section Division 4 race.

At press time, the Nipomo girls lineup for the state meet included Murguia, Kayden Sanders, sisters Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa, Kate Barnett, Vanessa Pedroza and Kacie Slover.

The Midland state meet lineup includes Rabbit and Porter Barnes, Jaime Borghesani, Will and Ziggy Goddard, Max Resilla and Rodeley Reynolds.

Borghesani is the only senior from either team. Murguia, Sanders, Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa, and Barnett were Nipomo’s scoring runners in the sectional Division 4 race.

The Arroyo Grande girls, and San Luis Obispo’s girls and boys squads qualified for the state meet. All are in Division 1.

The Arroyo Grande girls lineup includes Elizabeth Dalebout, Arabella Edler, Taylor Jones, Jenna LeNay, Fiona Edler, Paige Medrano and Ava Parker.

The girls cross country team is the third one from Nipomo to win a sectional championship. The football team and the boys swimming squad each won one when Nipomo was in the Southern Section.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0