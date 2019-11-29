Coming off its run to the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship, the next stop for the Nipomo girls cross country team will be the CIF State Cross Country Championships in Fresno Saturday.
Sophomore Illiana Murguia will lead the Titans into the Division 4 Girls race on the 5K course at Woodward Park. The Division 4 girls race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Murguia has been Nipomo’s top runner.
The 2019 edition became the first Nipomo girls cross country team to win a sectional title.
Meanwhile, the 2019 boys edition is the first Midland cross country team to qualify for the state meet. The Oaks made it through in the CIF Southern Section’s Division 5.
The Division 5 boys race at the state meet is set for an 11 a.m. start.
Three runners from the Santa Maria Valley will run at the state meet as individuals. They are Santa Maria junior Yair Torres, Righetti senior Naylea Calderon and Orcutt Academy junior Izzy Wasserman.
Wasserman will run in the Division 4 girls race. Torres will compete in the Division 2 boys race and Calderon will run in the Division 3 girls race.
The Division 2 boys race is set to start at 9:30 a.m. The Division 3 girls race is slated for a 9 a.m. start.
Calderon and Wasserman are first-year cross country runners. Torres is a veteran who made it in with a fifth-place finish in the Central Section Division 2 boys race.
First-year runner Izzy Wasserman and veteran Cresencio Chavez each ran to an individual championship and Nipomo swept the varsity team titles …
Calderon moved through with a seventh-place finish in the Central Section Division 3 girls race, and Wasserman finished fourth in the Central Section Division 4 race.
At press time, the Nipomo girls lineup for the state meet included Murguia, Kayden Sanders, sisters Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa, Kate Barnett, Vanessa Pedroza and Kacie Slover.
The Midland state meet lineup includes Rabbit and Porter Barnes, Jaime Borghesani, Will and Ziggy Goddard, Max Resilla and Rodeley Reynolds.
Borghesani is the only senior from either team. Murguia, Sanders, Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa, and Barnett were Nipomo’s scoring runners in the sectional Division 4 race.
The Arroyo Grande girls, and San Luis Obispo’s girls and boys squads qualified for the state meet. All are in Division 1.
The Arroyo Grande girls lineup includes Elizabeth Dalebout, Arabella Edler, Taylor Jones, Jenna LeNay, Fiona Edler, Paige Medrano and Ava Parker.
The girls cross country team is the third one from Nipomo to win a sectional championship. The football team and the boys swimming squad each won one when Nipomo was in the Southern Section.
Runners take off at the start of the Ocean League girls varsity race on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Boys varsity runners start the race.
Len Wood Staff
Pioneer Valley's Cresencio Chavez wins the boys varsity race at the Elks Unocal Center.
Len Wood Staff
Pioneer Valley's Cresencio Chavez leads Nipomo's Austin Boersma at the midway point at the Elks Unocal Center.
Len Wood, Staff
Izzy Wasserman of Orcutt Academy wins the girls varsity race at the Ocean League Finals on Nov. 6.
Len Wood Staff
Righetti's Naylea Calderon leads Orcutt Academy's Sonia Wasserman on the way to a second-place finish in the girls varsity race at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships. Both runners will compete at the state race on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria's Yair Torres, center, battles eventual winner Jackson Ballantine, of Santa Barbara, left, and San Marcos' Jacob Snodgrass, right, in the boys varsity race at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships last month. Torres is the lone runner representing Santa Maria High at Saturday's CIF State Championships.
Len Wood, Staff
Haylea Calderon shakes hands with Casey Brooks, right, after she and Righetti's girls varsity team won the team championship at the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
Boys start the varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood, Staff
Girls start the varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Cate School's Anna DiSorbo looks back at her competitors on her way to win the varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Jackson Ballantine, of Santa Barbara, sprints to the finish line to win the boys varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Santa Maria's boys varsity team poses with their plaque for winning the team championship at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Junior varsity boys run in the varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Cate School's Anna DiSorbo runs past Kiwanis Lakeat River Park in Lompoc on her way to win the varsity race Wednesday during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Santa Maria's Yair Torres leads San Marcos' Will Snyder, left, in the boys varsity race at River Park in Lompoc, finishing second during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships on Oct. 30. On Thursday, Torres finished fifth in the CIF Central Section Division 2 race, advancing to the State meet.
Len Wood, Staff
Cabrillo's Kaden Jones runs in the varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Mallory Branum runs in the girls varsity race last month at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Righetti's Naylea Calderon finishes second in the girls varsity race at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood, Staff
Righetti's Marait Moreno Gutierrez finishes the girls varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Girls varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Boys varsity race Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Righetti's girls varsity team poses with their plaque for winning the team championship at River Park in Lompoc during the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships.
Len Wood Staff
Dos Pueblos High's Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons, right, leads the pack off the starting line in the varsity girls race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. Wolfe-Lyons won the race, leading Dos Pueblos to the team victory.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 02.jpg
Dos Pueblos High's Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons (No. 1265), leads San Marcos High's Shaina King (1107) midway through the varsity girls race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. Wolfe-Lyons won the race. King finished third.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 03.jpg
Santa Ynez High's Kiely West closes in on the finish line in the varsity girls race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. West was Santa Ynez's top finisher, finishing eighth.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 04.jpg
Dos Pueblos High's Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons crosses the finish line to win Wednesday's varsity girls race at the Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 05.jpg
Santa Ynez High's Kiely West crosses the finish line in the varsity girls race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 06.jpg
The pack of runners gets going in the varsity boys race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. Dos Pueblos won the team title.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 07.jpg
Lompoc High's Jesse Gonzalez is near the front of the pack midway through the varsity boys race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. Gonzalez finished 10th.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 08.jpg
Dos Pueblos head coach Nash Jimenez, left, shouts out instructions to his runners during the varsity boys race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. Dos Pueblos won the team title.
Elliott Stern, Staff
100219 CL Mid Season 09.jpg
Dos Pueblos High's Joseph Pearman crosses the finish line ahead of Santa Barbara's Jackson Ballantine to win the varsity boys race at Wednesday's Channel League Mid-Season cross country meet at Cabrillo High School. Dos Pueblos won the team title.
Elliott Stern, Staff
